Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO