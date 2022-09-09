Read full article on original website
Related
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts twelve
A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
WLWT 5
Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
Fox 19
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Ledger Independent
Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop
Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
Three sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Three individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Frankie Blevins On
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
Deputies: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Adams County
Officials said a 32-year-old man shot and killed his wife at around 2:15 p.m. at Southern Ohio Lumber company, drove away and later took his own life at the intersection of State Routes 32 and 41.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Fox 19
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
wymt.com
KSP arrests man wanted for ‘large amount’ of thefts in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers arrested a man wanted for numerous investigations in Carter County. On September 7, officials said an off-duty Trooper seen Eric Justice enter a home on Midland Trail in Grayson. During a search, Troopers reportedly found Justice hiding under a bed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
Fox 19
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
Robert Dale Farley, 51, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, drug paraphernalia dismissed, display of altered/illegal registration plate dismissed, court costs waived. Lordale Grandison, 60, operating under influence of alcohol three counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 5. Lordale Grandison, 60,...
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in connection to disorder at UK Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two individuals are facing multiple charges after Saturday night’s disorder at UK Hospital. According to the University of Kentucky Police Department, the hospital was under enhanced security procedures following the shooting on Georgetown Road, which is typical protocol when gunshot victims are brought in.
harlanenterprise.net
Former Covington city official facing multiple charges
A former administrative manager for the City of Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the indictment was returned against...
foxlexington.com
Neglected dogs rescued in Clark County, charges expected
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Animal abuse charges are expected after five dogs were seized and taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to the shelter, animal control officers along with Winchester Police seized the dogs on Sunday from a location that was in “terrible condition”.
Fox 19
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A resident at Alms Hill Apartments is accused of opening fire with a rifle outside the Walnut Hills complex and across busy streets including Victory Parkway and then trying to cover it up. Cincinnati police arrested Demarcus King on Monday, writing in court records it was all...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Comments / 0