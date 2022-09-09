Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
GM pausing weekly hiring event at Fort Wayne Assembly plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient. GM made the announcement said Tuesday. “These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Fall programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall programming is underway at the Allen County Public Library. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch to learn about what is being offered. You can learn more in the video above. The library offers programming for all ages, broken up...
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
WANE-TV
Columbia City mayor asks for input on INDOT U.S. 30 project
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is calling for public input on future improvements to U.S. 30. ProPEL US 30, an INDOT project designed to gather data on the highway from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Valparaiso, is allowing citizens to submit comments and questions regarding the study.
WANE-TV
Over $250,000 raised to support baseball programs for at-risk youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth. “Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction. Proceeds went...
WANE-TV
Learn ways to stay active, healthy with new Science Central exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy. A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.
WANE-TV
“Playing Russian Roulette with constituents dollars,” council stalls rate decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal. The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.
WANE-TV
New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
‘YES! for SACS’ pushes for school referendum renewal in Southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “This allows us to attract and retain talent.”. That’s how Park Ginder, Ph.D. and Superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, made a pitch to voters to pass a property tax renewal. Ginder said teacher pay in the district is already high and...
WANE-TV
Section of road in southeast Fort Wayne to be temporarily closed for maintenance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of road in southeast Fort Wayne is being temporarily closed for maintenance, the Allen County Highway Department announced. Hessen Cassel Road will be closed between Tillman and Maples roads while NIPSCO performs gas line maintenance. The department said the road is expected...
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
WANE-TV
Part of Jefferson Blvd. closed for work between 2 southwest shopping centers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced. The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WANE-TV
Abortion-rights groups march days before Indiana’s ban takes effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three days before Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, abortion-rights advocates are rallying Monday in downtown Fort Wayne. The rally for reproductive rights, “Fort Wayne Marches Forward”, was organized with the support of several Indiana groups against the passing of Senate Bill 1. Organizers said in a release they are “lighting up the town green,” to represent the cause.
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
