ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators will not appeal Qualcomm ruling, ending saga

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yc8T_0hofZYSq00

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators confirmed on Friday that they would not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997 million euro ($1 billion) fine against Qualcomm (QCOM.O), drawing a line under a long-running saga.

Reuters reported last month that the European Commission would not appeal the General Court's June judgment because of the difficulty of winning over the European Court of Justice, Europe's highest. read more

"The Commission has carefully studied the judgment of the General Court in the Qualcomm (exclusivity payments) case and decided not to appeal to the Court of Justice," a spokesperson said in an email.

The General Court had slammed the EU competition enforcer for procedural irregularities, in particular, its records of meetings and conference calls with third parties, which impacted Qualcomm's rights of defence.

The Commission said it would continue to protect the identity of anonymous informants by any means necessary and all confidential information.

"Such confidential information includes the identity of third parties who have presented substantiated requests to remain anonymous due to the risk of retaliation by a party under investigation," it said.

($1 = 0.9961 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Regulators#Linus Business#The European Commission#The General Court#The Court Of Justice
Reuters

Swiss voters set to approve pension reform - poll

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swiss voters were poised to approve a pension reform package that includes raising women's retirement age by a year to 65 and increasing value-added tax (VAT) to shore up the state pension system, a poll for broadcaster SRF suggested on Wednesday.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Reuters

590K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy