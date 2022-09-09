This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,920 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeffrey Hobgood. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Enjoy all the insane views of the city from the top floor spanning from the Hollywood Sign and Hollywood Hills to Downtown LA to Century City from expansive upper deck and Primary Bedroom balcony and more. An extremely Dramatic Entry with beautiful recently installed water illuminated feature on both sides leading to your front door will blow the mind of all your guests as they arrive. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Finally the Perfect Private Towering Hedged and gated Newer built Corner Lot Contemporary Pool Home is here for you to move into in the best Location, central to all of LA and walkable blocks to the finest retail shopping East of Rodeo on Melrose Place and all of Melrose West of Crescent Heights with stunning attention to detail inside and out! Effortlessly slide back your Fleetwood glass pocket doors to your luxurious resort like, recently redone Pool and Spa with plenty of yard space for alfresco dining just outside your gorgeous contemporary kitchen and dog run on one side of the home allowing you to entertain & enjoy your home exactly as you want to.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO