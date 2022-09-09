Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
Sidney Daily News
Stand to close
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——— The board of managers of the fair have made great efforts this year to make the county fair a success. They are introducing some new features that certainly commend themselves to public attention. One of these is a gentleman’s drive race confined to the county. There will be several fine horses shown in these races.
Sidney Daily News
Tawawa Park will be a blast this weekend
SIDNEY — Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, will include several period artillery pieces. The weekend’s schedule includes an artillery duel between Union and Confederate reenactors. That event will occur at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The other...
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC encourages pre-pandemic donors at high school blood drives
DAYTON – Community Blood Center is welcoming a new year of high school blood drives and encouraging a return to pre-pandemic numbers of young donors with the “Get Loud! Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve & Donate Blood” campaign. CBC is introducing three “Get Loud! Rock &...
Sidney Daily News
Direct Services Professionals recognized
NEW BREMEN — Thanks to care provided by Direct Services Professionals (DSP), adults with disabilities across Ohio can live the lives they want and stay active in their communities. The DSP career is challenging at times and often not glamourous, yet DSPs provide the supports that makes accessing basic human rights possible, including going to school, getting a job, and participating in their community. DSP recognition week is Sept. 11-17. DSPs are an integral part of life for older adults and individuals with physical and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities, and their tireless around-the-clock commitment ensures their clients receive the care they need. Each DSP’s hard work makes a profound impact and enables people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.
Sidney Daily News
City officials meet with ODOD director
SIDNEY – Sidney city officials met with Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) Director Lydia Mihalik to review the history and the plan for the old Wagner manufacturing plant and discussed other projects happening around Shelby County on Monday, Sept. 12. Jim Hill, the executive director of the Sidney-Shelby Economic...
Sidney Daily News
Northtowne Church of God hosts Kid’s Carnival
SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 12th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave. The...
Sidney Daily News
Airport begins preparations for 2024 solar eclipse
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA) met at the Neil Armstrong Airport Tuesday, Sept. 13, to hear airport finances continue to surpass 2021 income levels. The group also learned more about several upcoming events, including a solar eclipse party in 2024. ACAA treasurer Mark Howe reported...
Sidney Daily News
Class reunion planned
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1. On Friday, Sept. 30, interested class members can attend the high school football game. After the game, class members will gather at River’s Edge to reminisce. On...
Sidney Daily News
‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming
FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”. The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Farm Bureau names 2022 policy development committee
COLUMBUS – Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts virtual expert series, Overview of Dementia
DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia. The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.
Sidney Daily News
Council voices concerns about speeders
NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council heard concerns about speeding through the village during its met Wednesday, Sept. 14, meeting. Also discussed was the village’s annual Christmas celebration as well as the impending demolition of the former Adoph’s building. Finally, the date for Trick or Treat was set.
Sidney Daily News
Estate Planning Seminar planned
SIDNEY — Wills, trusts, probate, and other estate planning considerations will be discussed at a seminar on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library-Community Room, 230 E. North St. in Sidney. The program is free and presented by attorney Paul Grassman of Thompson and Associates.
Sidney Daily News
August floods in southeastern Kentucky
Editors note: This column was written in August following the floods in southeastern Kentucky. What do I write this morning? Some readers might say about the floods in southeastern Kentucky, ”That’s yesterday’s news” or “Get over it; we all have problems” or “Are you going to be asking me to send money? If you are, forget it as I have problems of my own” or “Let me tell you about the time when…”
Sidney Daily News
Family Festival set for Saturday
BOTKINS — The annual St. Lawrence Family Festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 17. following the 4 p.m. Mass. The event will be held at St. Lawrence Hall, 16053 Botkins Road, Botkins. A drawing will be held at 7 p.m. where more than $6,500 in prizes will be awarded. The...
Sidney Daily News
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
