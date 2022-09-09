Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple opened card from monarch on the day she died
A couple have spoken of their mixed emotions about opening a hand-signed card from Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died. Tricia and Ray Pont from Godalming, Surrey, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple learned of the Queen's illness while they were out on a celebratory...
BBC
Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy - two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen’s family pay respects as her coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-journalist's mum ordered haircut for royal visit
A former journalist has recalled his mother making him cut off his ponytail before he met the Queen because she "thought I looked scruffy with it". Alan Wright, from Brinscall, Chorley, was working on the Royal Gazette newspaper in Bermuda when the Queen and Prince Philip visited in 1994. He...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
Queen's funeral guests: Who's coming and who's not?
The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
BBC
Clarence House staff told jobs are at risk
Some staff at Clarence House have been warned their jobs are at risk following King Charles III's accession to the throne. The Guardian said dozens of staff were told during the thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh on Monday. Clarence House said some redundancies were "unavoidable" because of the...
BBC
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Jury told of blood-curdling scream
A "blood-curdling scream" was heard on the night a mother and son disappeared more than 45 years ago, the High Court in Inverness has been told. William MacDowell, 80, has been accused of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae. He denies the charges and his lawyers have...
Comments / 0