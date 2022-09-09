For months, a mix of high inflation, high interest rates and low supply has meant that houses put up for sale have been snatched up for explosively high prices. According to the Case-Shiller national home price index, prices are 43% higher than they were at the start of 2020, and, coincidentally, the number of houses on the market is 43% lower than it was in 2019.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO