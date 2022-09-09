Read full article on original website
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis City Council to discuss more strict, earlier curfews for teens. This meeting comes one week after a deadly kidnapping and shooting spree across Memphis. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The second annual St. Jude Ironman Memphis will return to the 901 on Saturday, Oct. 1, and organizers are still looking for volunteers. The ultimate test of fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude will take place centered around Shelby Farms Park. Race Director Erika Larsen believes year two...
Memphis City Council discusses resolutions to violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a week of violence in Bluff City, one of the main items on the agenda at Tuesday morning’s Memphis City Council committee meetings was public safety. Two items on the agenda were in direct response to the multiple violent incidents of last week in...
Mid-South maze opens after help from robots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
Memphis City Council to discuss more strict, earlier curfews for teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members are meeting later Tuesday morning to discuss ways to combat the violent crime the city has seen in recent weeks. City leaders will discuss something many people in Memphis have been pleading for -- a stricter and earlier curfew for teens. This...
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
Faith, city leaders host events for healing following deadly week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Wednesday night’s shooting spree to the abduction and murder of a Memphis mother and runner, along with the numerous other crimes impacting Memphians in recent weeks, many are looking for ways to heal this week. On Monday, there were two different events held with...
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recent string of violence across the Bluff City is leaving many women on edge, but retired Shelby County Captain Bennie Cobb is working to give women the tools they need to stay safe. “Practice, and you need somebody that you trust to explain it to...
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.
Hot air balloon festival coming to Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 hot air balloons are coming to the Mid-South this weekend for the Collierville Balloon Festival. The festival is a non-profit organization established to raise money for educational needs in the community. On Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, spectators can watch the balloons...
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible coming to Memphis, seeking diners and renovators
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Show producers are inviting patrons and renovators to be a part of Restaurant: Impossible’s Memphis episode that will be filmed later this month. Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible is coming to the Bluff City to renovate Big Dawg’s in Frayser from Sept. 22 to 23.
Shelby County mayor announces first-ever arts and culture liason
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced an experienced non-profit agency leader as the first-ever arts and culture liaison for Shelby County Government. Nykesha Cole will be responsible for fostering relationships with local arts and cultural organizations and the county government. In addition, Cole will help develop...
Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic’s founder, Fred Jones, has been selected as a 2022 inductee into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame. The selection was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, by the Memphis Sports Council after a vote by an 18-member advisory committee. The induction ceremony will...
Goodwill Excel Center gives Mid-Southerners new life opportunities through education
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Goodwill Excel Center on Thousand Oaks Drive believes it’s never too late for Memphians to graduate. In the City of Memphis, 40 percent of children under the age of 18 live in poverty, according to the annual Poverty Fact Sheet compiled by Dr. Elena Delavega of the School of Social Work at the University of Memphis and Dr. Gregory Blumenthal of GMBS Consulting.
Memphis dog named top 10 semi-finalist in World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dog has been named a top 10 semi-finalist in People Magazine’s fifth annual World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the Pedigree Brand. The 22-pound, half-Pug half-Pekingese mix, Mugsy, is a resident of East Memphis, and according to his owner, “a unicorn...
Man charged in shooting spree appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree made his second appearance in court Tuesday. It was a brief hearing for Ezekiel Kelly. His next court date will be Sept. 16. Kelly received a public defender at his first court appearance on September 9th. Tuesday in...
MLGW customers share frustrations over call center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some MLGW customers said they’ve been trying to get in touch with the utility’s customer service hotline with no luck. “I’ve been calling them for weeks now and I get this same message every time,” said long-time customer Ken Weatherford. Weatherford said...
