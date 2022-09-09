Read full article on original website
REMINDER: Not All Behavior Is Bad
This is a Public Service Announcement to all of the moms of littles, toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kiddos, etc.:. The behaviors that your child is doing, they aren’t all BAD. It may seem that your child has a heck of a lot of bad behaviors. It may feel like you’re...
Finding a New Normal with ADHD
I didn’t know it was a problem until I sat next to him every day during virtual school. My then third-grader couldn’t sit still. He was reduced to tears of frustration multiple times a day. His near perfect grades started to dive, and he boldly lied about turning in assignments. We barely recognized him anymore.
Good Enough Parenting is Good Enough
When your child professes their boredom, do you offer suggestions or suggest they use their imagination? For example, do you suggest your children go outside to play? Or, do you come up with a craft or game on the spot, so they don’t feel the pain of having to come up with an activity on their own?
Third Trimester of Summer
I am convinced that summer for moms with school-age children is pretty much just like pregnancy. You start the first trimester all full of hope, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. How exciting! You’ll get to wake up whenever you want and not spend your precious time arguing about homework. Your rose-tinted glasses have seen the beauty of days by the pool, park trips, vacations, and playdates galore. You don’t think about the downsides… It will be so fun that the endless amount of laundry will be totally worth it. The schedules and routines are thrown out the window- it’s summer! Let the kids do what they want! Eat what they want! Play when they want!
Sensory Needs Crash Course for Moms
Sensory needs are becoming more and more known in children. Often associated with children with autism, sensory needs are actually applicable to all children {and really, humans}. Sensitivity to noise, visual stimulation, touch, movement, and smell are important factors in how children react to the constant stimulation from the outside world.
Being the Bonus Parent
“I don’t think I want to date someone with kids,” I told my 28-year-old self when my now-husband started chatting with me on OkCupid. I may not have known everything that came with it at the time, but I knew it would be tough- the kids, the emotions, the ex, all of it. There were questions I had like, will I be a good mom? Will they love me? Will they think I’m trying to replace their mom? Will their mom like me? Will they ever say the regretted “You’re not my mom!” and break my heart?
A Parenting Fear
Throughout my life, I have always had a fear of the unknown. I don’t like change; I’m afraid to take the next step until I’m sure I’m absolutely ready. I wasn’t sure about having kids. Honestly, I’m not a fan of kids in general (that’s why I’m a pediatric speech-language pathologist, haha!). It turns out, I’m not a fan of groups of kids. A few kids are fine, but big groups of kids are too much for me.
I Made My Own Sandwich, Mom :: Grief in Kids Growing Up
I’m grieving my kids growing up. “I made my own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mom!”. “I don’t need a ride. I’m going to go with my friends.”. “Mom, can we register for Driver’s Ed soon?”. “My advisor said I’ll be ready to apply for the...
Learning Through Loss: Grieving with your Toddler after the Loss of a Loved One
In early 2021, we unexpectedly lost my beloved father-in-law after a brief illness. It was a shock to our family. We were faced with this new reality we didn’t see coming, and had to quickly develop a plan of how we would navigate this journey with our then 3 and a half year old and 18 month old.
Facing my Mental Health
Our mental health is too fragile not to protect. Something was wrong. I was angry. I was hurting. I was grieving. I was burnt out. I knew I had to make a change, so I quit my job. I was having trouble sleeping, I was short with my co-workers, and I was short with my family at home. Covid had taken its toll working in social services, and after two solid years, I couldn’t do it anymore. It was time to move on. I severely lacked motivation. The solution seemed simple; I would leave my job. In my mind, this was the fix to feeling better.
