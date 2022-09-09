Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
Episode 118: Crime Fighting, Flood Insurance and Hydrogen Power with GNO, Inc.’s Michael Hecht
As the president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. — the 10-parish region’s economic development organization — Michael Hecht is a multitasking master. This week, he catches us up on the latest developments in the organization’s work to make the region safer, more affordable, more prosperous and attractive to business.
T. Parker Host Companies Donate $500K to NOLA Coalition
NEW ORLEANS — The T. Parker Host group of companies has announced a $500,000 donation to support the NOLA Coalition and other charitable organizations. Avondale Marine, the former Avondale Shipyard, is a Host company. $350,000 will go to support the implementation of Youth Master Plans Grants via the NOLA...
Palmisano Foundation Names Eight Scholarship Recipients
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Palmisano Foundation, the nonprofit partner of construction company Impetus, is pleased to name its 2022-2023 college scholarship winners. Chosen from a pool of two dozen applicants, the eight scholarship winners will receive a total of $40,000 in education support in the 2022-2023 school year. These scholarship winners include:
‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Hopes to Raise $150K to Fight Cancer
NEW ORLEANS — 29 local leaders have committed to serving as community ambassadors during the 8th annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign designed to engage more men in the American Cancer Society’s mission to fight breast cancer. Nationwide, community leaders join the “Wear Pink” campaign to draw attention to the cause and raise funds for breast cancer initiatives. In 2021 the New Orleans campaign raised more than $127,000. Nationwide, the campaign garnered $12 million. ACS provides research, patient services, health equity and education about screenings and risk reduction. Since its inception in 2013, the program has raised more than $40 million.
NOMMA Starts New Academic Year With New Principal
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Commandant Colonel Chris Schlafer, USMC (Retired) announced the appointment of 10-year NOMMA veteran teacher and school leader Alexis Long as principal of the A-rated high school. Long has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education...
6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board
COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home Purchases New Property in Norco
NORCO, La. – H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, has announced the purchase of a new building and property located at 22 Apple Street in Norco. The funeral home’s new building will replace its former Fourth Street location, which sustained damage after Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was beyond repair following a fire in January of 2022. Serving the River Parishes since 1912, H.C. Alexander will rebuild in a larger and more modern space. The building, formerly home to a Capital One Bank, will undergo a renovation that is expected to take up to a year.
