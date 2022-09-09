NEW ORLEANS — 29 local leaders have committed to serving as community ambassadors during the 8th annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign designed to engage more men in the American Cancer Society’s mission to fight breast cancer. Nationwide, community leaders join the “Wear Pink” campaign to draw attention to the cause and raise funds for breast cancer initiatives. In 2021 the New Orleans campaign raised more than $127,000. Nationwide, the campaign garnered $12 million. ACS provides research, patient services, health equity and education about screenings and risk reduction. Since its inception in 2013, the program has raised more than $40 million.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO