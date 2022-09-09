Read full article on original website
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Trial Date Set in 2020 Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date was set today in a Rochester murder case that dates back nearly 2 years. Jury selection for 22-year-old Ty Jhuan Anderson's trial on the second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges is currently scheduled to begin the week of May 1 next year. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester and critically wounding a 20-year-old man during a confrontation in a hallway at the Village of Essex apartment complex on October 30, 2020.
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
KAAL-TV
Rushford man pleads guilty to drug possession
(ABC 6 News) – A Rushford man who turned himself in to police after a long drug investigation pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of 3rd-degree drug possession. Beau William Block, 40, was accused of 1st- and 2nd-degree drug possession after Fillmore County law enforcement seized 48 grams of suspected methamphetamine in late 2020.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
winonaradio.com
Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
