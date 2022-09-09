None of the above: Jury duty (debunked!) The Cleveland Observer: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, discussed the urban myth that someone can escape the civic responsibility of jury duty by simply not registering to vote. “That’s just not correct,” he said. “It may have some basis in fact, but that’s in the past.”

