The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...

