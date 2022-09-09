Read full article on original website
The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
MSNBC
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight
King Charles III addressed UK Parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday. The BBC's Katty Kay discusses the significance.Sept. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders
King Charles met with Commonwealth leaders at Buckingham Palace. A few years before her death Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped Charles would be able to follow her as head of the Commonwealth. Sept. 11, 2022.
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd to cavalier Americans, but which are deeply rooted in long-revered history. Another handful of these traditions concern appropriate mourning clothing worn by the rest of the royal family; these stringent protocols must be upheld, lest the queen’s offspring be accused of disrespecting the dead. Like with many opaque royal edicts, rules concerning...
Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
How King Charles Can Deal With Britain’s Racist, Colonial Legacy
It’s time to run the jewels.That was my first thought after I visited the British Museum, home to an astounding collection of “stolen goods”—brilliant cultural artifacts plundered from former colonies of the British empire. That thought returned last week after I learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in peace.Being the son of Pakistani immigrants, whose ancestors endured British colonialism, you can’t blame me for praying that the British would opt for a Brexit from the monarchy. It’s well past time to cast off an imperial institution that masks its brutal, murderous past in bedazzling treasures...
MSNBC
What the queen's death means to Britain's former colonies
My mother, now a New Yorker, grew up speaking the Queen’s English. Her father was an Anglophile who excelled as a lawyer in a British legal system. He dressed in tweed jackets, drank tea with milk and smoked a pipe. He also supported the resistance movement, leaving everything behind in Jallander (now India) to migrate to Lyallpur (now Pakistan) when dissolution of the British Raj created new political boundaries and national identities.
MSNBC
Bill Gates on why AI will change everything and what we owe Africa | MSNBC Intv w/ Ari Melber
Microsoft co-founder and leading philanthropist Bill Gates discusses technology, the metaverse, AI, global poverty, world hunger, climate change and the release of his new Goalkeepers Report in this interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The in-depth, 2022 interview marks Gates' second appearance on "The Beat with Ari Melber." He previously joined the anchor for a 2021 MSNBC "Summit Series" interview, discussing poverty, tech, misinformation, health care, Gates' popularity in hip hop -- and his detailed warnings about preparing for the next pandemic. (That Beat interview went viral with over 3.5 million views.)Sept. 13, 2022.
Voices: Marvel’s new Israeli forces superhero Sabra is beyond problematic
At Disney’s D23 Expo, the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced to widespread criticism. Sabra — an Israeli superhero by night, Mossad agent and Israeli police officer by day — is to join the Captain America franchise in a provocative move that has offended Palestinians and Arabs worldwide. She will be played by Shira Haas.Marvel has come under fire for dodging politics before, especially avoiding the polarized US political climate. Yet it looks very like they are getting political here. In the binary ‘good versus evil’ world of their action movies, Marvel surely knows how...
