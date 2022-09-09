The public is invited to join the staff and Board of Directors for BCTV’s Annual Meeting on September 21 at 6 PM. The meeting will be held in Suite 306 on the third floor of the Brattleboro Municipal Center at 230 Main Street, and will be streamed live on BCTV’s Facebook page. E.D. Cor Trowbridge will share the State of the Station Report, and the results of board elections will be announced. Members and the public are welcome to share comments and suggestions in person or via Facebook comment. Refreshments will be served.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO