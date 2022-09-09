Read full article on original website
Next Stage Arts and Jewish Communities of Vermont Present an Evening of Ladino Music with Next Stage’s Fall Artist-in-Residence, Nani
Next Stage Arts and Jewish Communities of Vermont present Next Stage’s Fall Artist-in-Residence on Thursday, September 29th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill Road, in Putney, VT. Noam “Nani” Vazana is one of the only artists in the world that write & compose new songs...
Brightwater Tools Software Developer – Part Time
-/1 Category — Software Developer, Part Time. Summary: BrightWater Tools is a spin-off of the local non-profit, the Rich Earth Institute, and we are developing novel wastewater nutrient recovery systems. The focus of this position is to assist the BrightWater Tools research and development (R&D) team with software development as we discover and implement new wastewater treatment and nutrient reclamation technologies. We are looking for someone with experience programming Arduino mictrocontrollers, Raspberry Pi, and integrating microcontrollers with hardware systems.
Architecture + Design Monthly Free Film Series Begins Wed, Sept. 21 at 118 Elliot
“M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” Launches Architecture + Design. Ongoing Collaboration with American Institute of Architects Vermont and Burlington City Arts Features Simultaneous Showings and Virtual Day-Of Option. The Architecture + Design Film Series will kick-off its 10th season of free, monthly films shown in person simultaneously at 6:30...
Learn More About Your Community Media Station at BCTV’s Annual Meeting
The public is invited to join the staff and Board of Directors for BCTV’s Annual Meeting on September 21 at 6 PM. The meeting will be held in Suite 306 on the third floor of the Brattleboro Municipal Center at 230 Main Street, and will be streamed live on BCTV’s Facebook page. E.D. Cor Trowbridge will share the State of the Station Report, and the results of board elections will be announced. Members and the public are welcome to share comments and suggestions in person or via Facebook comment. Refreshments will be served.
The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Glen David Andrews, The Crown Prince of Treme and New Orleans’ Most Charismatic Live Performer
The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Glen David Andrews, The Crown Prince of Treme and New Orleans’ most charismatic live performer, on Sunday, October 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, in Putney, VT. “New Orleans music goes straight to the soul, and...
Brattleboro Women’s Chorus Open Rehearsals Thursday
The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus welcomes new members to come to a rehearsal on Thursday, September 15 to see if Chorus is a good fit for them. Zoom rehearsals are also an option on Friday mornings. The Chorus welcomes anyone ages 10 and up who identifies as a woman or...
