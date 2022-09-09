Read full article on original website
Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No triple digit temps, and some breezy conditions potentially on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity today will be primarily limited to the. higher terrain of south-central Arizona as drier air begins moving into the region. Wednesday through Saturday, dry air will preclude storm chances region wide. It will feel less muggy as well. Modest. storm chances return to...
Tropical Storm Kay brought showers and wind to the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Yuma were preparing at the last minute getting ready for the storm. Many continued filling sand bags at the Civic Center to prepare for the floods though the rain was only scattered throughout the day. In the heart of downtown Yuma, one resident...
Hurricane Kay increasing flood threats for the Desert Southwest
Tracking Hurricane Kay and the impacts it can bring to us here in the Desert Southwest. The post Hurricane Kay increasing flood threats for the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
Tropical Storm Kay: Yuma area farmers worried about storm's impact
While Arizona certainly needs the rain, farmers in the Yuma area are expressing their worries over the impact of Tropical Storm Kay, saying rain from the storm could be a blessing or a curse. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Yumans prepare for flood watch
Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
Sonora Quest offers free COVID PCR test without insurance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories has announced that they will collaborate with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 tests. According to the press release, these free tests are for the uninsured who are either symptomatic, exposed,...
School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma
A 70-year-old woman Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard and was hit by a car on September 1, she recently died on September 6 due to her injuries. The post School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
Attorney for the man accused of alleged money laundering withdraws from case
The man accused of allegedly defrauding victims out of hundreds-of-thousands of dollars will be appointed to a new attorney. The post Attorney for the man accused of alleged money laundering withdraws from case appeared first on KYMA.
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
