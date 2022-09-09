ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Drier and sunny days will return for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Storm system continues to move to the Northeast clearing out the Desert Southwest. As the night continues it will be breezy with gusts peaking at 20 MPH with stronger gusts for Southeastern California. A drying trend enters the region, which will finally drop our dew...
YUMA, AZ
Tropical Storm Kay brought showers and wind to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Yuma were preparing at the last minute getting ready for the storm. Many continued filling sand bags at the Civic Center to prepare for the floods though the rain was only scattered throughout the day. In the heart of downtown Yuma, one resident...
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yumans prepare for flood watch

Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Sonora Quest offers free COVID PCR test without insurance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories has announced that they will collaborate with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 tests. According to the press release, these free tests are for the uninsured who are either symptomatic, exposed,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
