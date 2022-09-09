ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

It's never a good thing when a favorite local business shuts down, even if it's allegedly temporary. The news came out on Monday afternoon that a Cedar Falls restaurant that's been open for a little over a year might not be around for much longer. In a Facebook post from Carter House Market & Cafe, the restaurant staff announced the business' imminent closure.
The city of Marion is generating a lot of buzz these days. A new library opening soon. The ongoing construction and renovations along 7th Avenue. But high atop the roof of a building in the middle of Uptown Marion is a different kind of buzz. The buzz of bees. On...
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
A major Cedar Falls community event had to be postponed this year. The Northeastern Iowa art celebration will still go on, but rain is changing up those plans. On Friday morning, officials from the Cedar Falls Tourism announced that the 16th annual ARTapalooza would be postponed due to forecasted weather. Saturday, September 10th, the original day of the community event saw some major showers come through Cedar Falls.
Weather permitting, travel on the following streets in Iowa City will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic beginning Sept. 12, 2022:. Ronalds Street, between Lucas and Governor streets. Davenport Street, between Pleasant and Cedar streets. Cornell Avenue, between Westminster and Dartmouth streets. Seventh Avenue, between Wilson and Court...
A lot of golf news has been making waves in Iowa over the past few weeks and here's another shining example of the game bringing people together. Over 400 VA and community volunteers have joined in to help for this year's rehabilitative golf program, to help veterans with disabilities learn the game of golf.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”. Several companies at...
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

