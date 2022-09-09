ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners held to 1 hit, Castillo tagged in loss to A's, 4-1

OAKLAND (AP) — Luis Castillo got chased in the fifth inning and the contending Seattle Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.Carlos Santana's infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers.Seattle remained one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild-card spot.The Mariners have a magic number of 11 to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 116-win season of 2001. But Seattle again struggled to beat the last-place A's in Oakland, where the...
