BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms
Dallin Holker wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News
Reds CF Nick Senzel (toe) to miss rest of season
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel will miss the rest of the season after breaking a toe on his left
Mariners held to 1 hit, Castillo tagged in loss to A's, 4-1
OAKLAND (AP) — Luis Castillo got chased in the fifth inning and the contending Seattle Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.Carlos Santana's infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers.Seattle remained one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild-card spot.The Mariners have a magic number of 11 to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 116-win season of 2001. But Seattle again struggled to beat the last-place A's in Oakland, where the...
