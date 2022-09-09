Rebbetzin Via Kimche discusses EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), also known as tapping. Energy gets stuck in the body, which can result in physical and emotional illnesses. EFT helps to rebalance the energy inside of a person, so that the body can heal itself. This technique can be done with kids, teens and adults with the help of an EFT practitioner. EFT is great for helping people deal with anxiety, depression, trauma, weight loss, addictions, and other emotional maladies.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO