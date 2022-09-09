Read full article on original website
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Gaming Crypto Sector and Names One Altcoin To Watch
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The host of the well-known cryptocurrency YouTube channel Coin Bureau mentions a “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that is on his radar. The play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) had a huge fall as a result of...
FedEx flags hit from economic slowdown, shares tumble 15%
(Reuters) -FedEx Corp said on Thursday its fiscal first-quarter results were hit by global volume softness that accelerated at the end of the period, and withdrew its financial forecast as it expects business conditions to worsen in the second quarter.
