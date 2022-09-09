Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
comomag.com
Taking Care of Business
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag
A bus driver seized a gun from an elementary school student in the Van-Far School District on Thursday morning, the district said in a message to families. The post Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
myozarksonline.com
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
muddyrivernews.com
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Comments / 0