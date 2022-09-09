ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Taking Care of Business

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident

A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man

The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
