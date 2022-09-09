A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO