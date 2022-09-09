Read full article on original website
Kansas, Kansas State players bring home Big 12 honors in Week 2
For the second week in a row a Kansas Jayhawk has been named the Big 12 defensive player of the week, while a Kansas State Wildcat was also honored Monday with a Big 12 weekly award. KU cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Jerome Tang Leads Way in Re-Branding Wabash Cannonball with K-S-U
A week after Kansas State threatened to stop playing the Wabash Cannonball, which has been apart of the school’s history since 1968, K-State students chanted “K-S-U” during the song. Previously during the Wabash Cannonball, students chanted “F KU” loud and clear, but that became no more after...
Emporia gazette.com
Sneak preview of fall to be short
If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
KU Sports
What to make of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold's name surfacing in connection with the now-open Nebraska job
Long before Nebraska fired head coach and former favorite son Scott Frost as its football coach on Sunday, there were whispers about Kansas coach Lance Leipold potentially becoming a candidate there if the Huskers’ job came open. Now that Frost is out, those whispers have reached a fully audible...
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads guilty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after his truck hit two parked cars in 2021 and left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury. Reid entered his plea Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court in […]
inkansascity.com
The Ultimate Guide to Kansas City’s Apple Orchards and Pumpkin Patches in 2022
As soon as September comes around, it’s hard not to pull out your best flannels, decorate the house with autumn decor, and plan that annual trip to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Pumpkins and apples rule the season, and nothing makes memories better than picking a plump pumpkin...
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas
You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
KCTV 5
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, has pleaded guilty. Reid, charged with DWI - causing serious physical injury, was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
New policy at Worlds of Fun during Halloween Haunt
Kansas City's Worlds of Fun implements new bag policy during popular Halloween Haunt evenings through October.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
KMBC.com
Victim chases theft suspect in KCK, police pursuit ends in rollover crash in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — What reportedly started as a series of vehicle break-ins in Wyandotte County, Kansas, ended in a police chase and serious rollover crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said. According to a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department spokesperson, suspects were seen breaking into...
KMBC.com
Elementary school students on board bus that rolled Monday morning
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — An investigation is underway after authorities said a school bus overturned Monday morning in the Northland with elementary school students on board. Clay County, Missouri, deputies were called to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and Northeast 120th Street around 11 a.m. to investigate a rollover crash involving a school bus.
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle fire on northbound I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher told KCTV5. The fire was reported to Kansas City Scout at 12:39 p.m. Emergency vehicles attended to the scene. The motorcycle on fire wound...
