ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas, Kansas State players bring home Big 12 honors in Week 2

For the second week in a row a Kansas Jayhawk has been named the Big 12 defensive player of the week, while a Kansas State Wildcat was also honored Monday with a Big 12 weekly award. KU cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week...
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Jerome Tang Leads Way in Re-Branding Wabash Cannonball with K-S-U

A week after Kansas State threatened to stop playing the Wabash Cannonball, which has been apart of the school’s history since 1968, K-State students chanted “K-S-U” during the song. Previously during the Wabash Cannonball, students chanted “F KU” loud and clear, but that became no more after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Sneak preview of fall to be short

If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
Topeka, KS
Sports
Warrensburg, MO
Basketball
Warrensburg, MO
Sports
City
Washburn, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Topeka, KS
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after his truck hit two parked cars in 2021 and left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury. Reid entered his plea Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court in […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Game#Family Weekend#Nebraska Kearney On
KIX 105.7

An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas

You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KMBC.com

Elementary school students on board bus that rolled Monday morning

PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — An investigation is underway after authorities said a school bus overturned Monday morning in the Northland with elementary school students on board. Clay County, Missouri, deputies were called to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and Northeast 120th Street around 11 a.m. to investigate a rollover crash involving a school bus.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle fire on northbound I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher told KCTV5. The fire was reported to Kansas City Scout at 12:39 p.m. Emergency vehicles attended to the scene. The motorcycle on fire wound...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy