This week's new music on Audacy All New: Ozzy Osbourne, Kane Brown, Lewis Capaldi and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.
LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New
Press play for the latest from Ozzy Osbourne , Kane Brown , Lewis Capaldi , Miranda Lambert , Phoenix , Björk , Ari Lennox , WILLOW , and more and more this week on Audacy All New.
New this week (September 9):
Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi
I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal - Miranda Lambert
Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) - Phoenix
curious/furious - WILLOW
Atopos - Björk
Immortal - Ozzy Osbourne
One of Those Days - Ozzy Osbourne
Different Man - Kane Brown
Thank God - Kane Brown
Waste My Time - Ari Lennox
Leak It - Ari Lennox
Dead Shot - NAV
Never Sleep - NAV
Rounds - John Legend, Rick Ross
Love - John Legend, Jazmine Sullivan
Home Maker - Sudan Archives
NBPQ (Topless) - Sudan Archives
Caught On Fire - Highly Suspect
Pink Lullabye - Highly Suspect
Crosswalk - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Blood in the Snow - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Black Sedan - Charley Crockett
The Man from Waco - Charley Crockett
Lane - Sampa the Great
Can I Live? - Sampa the Great
TRIALS (feat. IDK) - NGHTMRE
ATMOSPHERE (feat. UPSAHL) - NGHTMRE
Save Yourself - ONE OK ROCK
When They Turn the Lights On - ONE OK ROCK
Alone - YG
Kill For Your Love - Labrinth
HYËNA - KMFDM
Opening Theme (From "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm") - Run The Jewels
Angel Band (Jubilee Version) - Tyler Childers
DOPAMINE - Hardwell
Out thë way - Yeat
Hospital - Madison Cunningham
Cross Country - Breland
Power (Remember Who You Are) - Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake
Outside - Bryson Tiller
Ambulancia - Camilo, Camila Cabello
Jesus Freak Lighter - Blood Orange
Automatic - Lake Street Dive
Supernatural - Barns Courtney
Stuck In The Middle - Greentea Peng
Lookin' for You - Zach Williams
While You're At It - Jessie Murph
Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott
Nothing to See - Miya Folick
Storms - - Phosphorescent
That Was Me - Russ
Homegurl 2.0 - Big Boogie, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Bun B
Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , IndustriALT , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock , and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0