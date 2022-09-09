This week's new music on Audacy All New: Ozzy Osbourne, Kane Brown, Lewis Capaldi and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Press play for the latest from Ozzy Osbourne , Kane Brown , Lewis Capaldi , Miranda Lambert , Phoenix , Björk , Ari Lennox , WILLOW , and more and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (September 9):

Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi

I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal - Miranda Lambert

Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig) - Phoenix

curious/furious - WILLOW

Atopos - Björk

Immortal - Ozzy Osbourne

One of Those Days - Ozzy Osbourne

Different Man - Kane Brown

Thank God - Kane Brown

Waste My Time - Ari Lennox

Leak It - Ari Lennox

Dead Shot - NAV

Never Sleep - NAV

Rounds - John Legend, Rick Ross

Love - John Legend, Jazmine Sullivan

Home Maker - Sudan Archives

NBPQ (Topless) - Sudan Archives

Caught On Fire - Highly Suspect

Pink Lullabye - Highly Suspect

Crosswalk - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Blood in the Snow - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Black Sedan - Charley Crockett

The Man from Waco - Charley Crockett

Lane - Sampa the Great

Can I Live? - Sampa the Great

TRIALS (feat. IDK) - NGHTMRE

ATMOSPHERE (feat. UPSAHL) - NGHTMRE

Save Yourself - ONE OK ROCK

When They Turn the Lights On - ONE OK ROCK

Alone - YG

Kill For Your Love - Labrinth

HYËNA - KMFDM

Opening Theme (From "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm") - Run The Jewels

Angel Band (Jubilee Version) - Tyler Childers

DOPAMINE - Hardwell

Out thë way - Yeat

Hospital - Madison Cunningham

Cross Country - Breland

Power (Remember Who You Are) - Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake

Outside - Bryson Tiller

Ambulancia - Camilo, Camila Cabello

Jesus Freak Lighter - Blood Orange

Automatic - Lake Street Dive

Supernatural - Barns Courtney

Stuck In The Middle - Greentea Peng

Lookin' for You - Zach Williams

While You're At It - Jessie Murph

Woke Up in Love - Kygo, Gryffin, Calum Scott

Nothing to See - Miya Folick

Storms - - Phosphorescent

That Was Me - Russ

Homegurl 2.0 - Big Boogie, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Bun B

