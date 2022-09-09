Read full article on original website
PARIS – Puig has taken a controlling stake in Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew In 2019, the family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company purchased a minority stake in the company, which was founded in 2002. “With this acquisition, Puig reaffirms its commitment to a company and a market with vast growth opportunity in beauty and wellness products,” Puig said in a statement Wednesday morning. Kama Ayurveda’s offer is rooted in the traditional Indian medical...
MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex (ITX.MC) reported on Wednesday a 24.5% jump in six-month sales and a higher profit than a year ago, closing July on a strong footing just amid investors concerns that fashion demand started weakening last month due to rampant inflation.
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.
