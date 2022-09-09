'Tired' leg for K Cade York is something to monitor for Browns

While the Cleveland Browns’ offseason was full of big names and big decisions, it was one made in the fourth round of the draft that could have the biggest impact on the 2022 season. Kicker Cade York has been a breath of fresh air to Browns fans since his arrival.

The team’s fifth selection, and second in the fourth round, York had a very good training camp and preseason. He even hit a 70-yard field goal into the wind in warmups before the last preseason game.

On Thursday we found out that the team’s prized kicker hadn’t kicked for 10 days because of a “tired” leg:

It is possible that his fatigue is just part of the adjustment of the NFL, where perfection is expected on special teams. Special teams coach Mike Priefer noted that York was frustrated he wasn’t perfect when he returned to practice:

York was not listed on either of the first two injury reports from the team.

Cleveland must be cautious with the health of their young kicker. While a tired leg may not be a big deal, those types of things can lead to compensation-related issues later. Hopefully, the 10 days off and whatever other work was done during that time will put him on track for a healthy season but it is worth monitoring.