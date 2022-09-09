Read full article on original website
The Children’s Museum Of Evansville Is Closed For “Fall Fix-Up Week”
If you are planning a trip to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, commonly referred to as cMoe, you'll need to postpone those plans for just a few more days. The Children's Museum is closed this week (September 12-16) in order to get some serious cleaning done. This kind...
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
PBR Challenger Series Returns to Evansville for “Bulls and Ghouls” in October
The PBR Challenger Series will be making its way back to Evansville for the Bulls and Ghouls event. In May, PBR took over the Ford Center for two back-to-back sold out nights of excitement. Following the success of those nights, it was only a matter of time before PBR would return to the area, and it didn't take long at all. Once again in 2022, you'll have the opportunity to see firsthand, seasoned veterans and eager newcomers take on some of the most famous bucking bulls in the division when the PBR Challenger Series makes it's way to the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds in October.
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Hear Chilling Tales of Newburgh’s Past with Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the time when everything gets a little spooky!. Okay, so not really Halloween Eve, but that's what I like to consider the entire month of September. October is the most fun month of the year, the Halloween decorations come out, and there are so many fun and creepy events to enjoy, so I like to start planning early which events I absolutely must go to! With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.
Children’s Museum of Evansville to Open New ‘Curious George’ Exhibit September 17th
One of the most famous and beloved characters in the history of children's literature is making his way to Evansville for a new, interactive exhibit at the Children's Museum of Evansville. cMoe to Open "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!" on September 17th. Curious George began his "life" as a series...
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
Retail, Delivery, and More Seasonal Jobs in the Evansville Area Now Hiring
Believe it or not, three-quarters of 2022 is behind us and the holiday season will be underway in a couple of months. For many businesses, that hopefully means big business as customers start looking for gift ideas for everyone on their list. It also means they'll need extra hands on deck to handle the increase in customers coming through the doors and ordering online, as well as products needing to be shipped out in a timely manner so they arrive on time to be used as gifts.
Veteran Skeet Shoot to Fight Depression Happening in Indiana
Calling all veterans! You and your immediate families are invited to take part in a day of fun where you will find resources available to help connect you with services you may need in hopes of combatting the statistic of 22 a day. Twenty-two a Day. Twenty-two. That is the...
