Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
Trace Adkins joins voices with one of his younger co-stars from his new TV show, Monarch, in a new clip that highlights the singer's emotional range. In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Kane Brown Shares a Preview of ‘Thank God,’ His Romantic New Duet With His Wife Katelyn [Watch]
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have a love story that's the stuff of country music fairy tales, and now they're teaming up in the studio, too: Brown's upcoming Different Man album features a long-awaited, much-requested duet with his wife. Brown posted a first clip of the new song on...
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]
Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
Tyler Hubbard’s Son Luca Totally Rocks Out at Dad’s Rehearsal [Watch]
It's not uncommon for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps when it comes to choosing a career — take Thomas Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, for instance. And it seems like Tyler Hubbard's oldest son, Luca, may have his sights set on music, just like Dad. The...
Kane Brown Teases ‘Thank God’ Music Video With Some Dreamy Behind-the-Scenes Shots [Pictures]
Just a couple of days after Kane Brown posted a teaser clip of "Thank God," his upcoming duet with his wife Katelyn, the singer is sharing a glimpse into the song's music video. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots and outtakes from the video shoot on his social channels on Monday (Sept. 5).
Remembering Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry + What He Spoke For
Has it really been five years since Troy Gentry died?. On September 8, 2017, Gentry took a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, N.J. Pilot error and a failure by maintenance personnel were eventually blamed for a crash that killed the 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry guitarist. Eddie Montgomery was waiting...
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Is Engaged: ‘Overwhelmingly Thankful, Excited and Thrilled’
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are preparing to welcome a new son-in-law into the family. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Mattie Jackson Selecman, got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith during a recent birthday trip to Palm Beach, Fla. "Came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man's...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Kelly Clarkson Reflects on the 20th Anniversary of Her ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘Thank You So Much’
It's been two decades since Kelly Clarkson's life-changing American Idol victory, and she's marking the occasion with gratitude and an emotional message of hope and love for everyone who supported her during her Idol years. On social media, the singer shared a lengthy message reflecting on the ways in which...
Florida Georgia Line Thank Fans at Emotional Final Show [Watch]
Florida Georgia Line played the final show on their concert itinerary on Wednesday night (Aug. 31), and they ended the performance with an emotional thank you to their fans for their years of support. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared the stage for one final time at the Minnesota State...
Tyler Hubbard Delights With ‘5 Foot 9′ Performance on ‘Today’ [Watch]
Before jumping on Keith Urban's Speed of Now Tour, Tyler Hubbard stopped by the Today Show to perform "5 Foot 9." The song — inspired by his wife, Hayley — is the Florida Georgia Line star's first offering as a solo artist. "I’d wake up early every morning...
Walker Hayes + Wife Laney ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows With Help From Their Daughter [Watch]
Walker Hayes and his wife Laney have been married for 18 years, but as of Saturday (Sept. 3), they're newlyweds all over again -- well, kind of. The couple "renewed" their vows in a spontaneous, low-key ceremony in their kitchen over the weekend, with help from (and, it seems, at the behest of) their young daughter, Everly.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Maren Morris Launches ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ Tee Amid Brittany Aldean Transphobia Feud
The saga continues between Maren Morris and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany: In fact, they've now each launched a T-shirt that nods to their feud, and both will benefit charities of their choosing. Morris debuted her tee on her social channels on Friday (Sept. 2): A black shirt that reads "Maren...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Girl Power Triple Collaboration for New Song
Kelsea Ballerini is cooking up something special: The star has called on not one, but two powerful female vocalists for a new collab called "You're Drunk, Go Home." Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join her on the new track, which will drop Sept. 23 with Ballerini's new album. The...
Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
Dan + Shay’s ‘You’ Shows the Duo at Their Bubbly, Harmony-Laden, Romantic Best [Listen]
If there's a criticism to be held for Dan + Shay's newest single, "You," it's the fact that the song doesn't represent a huge step in any new direction for the country duo. Its lyrics describe a smitten, rock-solid relationship that's sure to stand the test of time — familiar subject matter for the singers behind "Speechless," "From the Ground Up" and "10,000 Hours."
