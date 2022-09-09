ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]

Trace Adkins joins voices with one of his younger co-stars from his new TV show, Monarch, in a new clip that highlights the singer's emotional range. In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]

Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kane Brown
The Boot

Remembering Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry + What He Spoke For

Has it really been five years since Troy Gentry died?. On September 8, 2017, Gentry took a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, N.J. Pilot error and a failure by maintenance personnel were eventually blamed for a crash that killed the 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry guitarist. Eddie Montgomery was waiting...
MEDFORD, NJ
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup

Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Duets#God#S Wonderful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’

The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Dan + Shay’s ‘You’ Shows the Duo at Their Bubbly, Harmony-Laden, Romantic Best [Listen]

If there's a criticism to be held for Dan + Shay's newest single, "You," it's the fact that the song doesn't represent a huge step in any new direction for the country duo. Its lyrics describe a smitten, rock-solid relationship that's sure to stand the test of time — familiar subject matter for the singers behind "Speechless," "From the Ground Up" and "10,000 Hours."
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy