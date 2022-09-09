ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

98.7 WFGR

Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall

Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends

The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St

"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
98.7 WFGR

Are We Really Beer City?: Grand Rapids Snubbed on New Top Beer Cities List

Grand Rapids proudly calls itself Beer City, and has since 2012. We're the home of some of the most iconic breweries in America including Bells, Founders, and New Holland. We have more breweries per capita than most cities in the country, and we just really love and embody the drinking culture. We've even had a beer from Perrin named after our city's love of the drink.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?

After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys

Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors

The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

