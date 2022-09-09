Read full article on original website
Related
Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
Did You Know You Can Rent This West Michigan Drive-In For Your Own Private Screenings?
Drive-in movie theatres have been a staple in America and Michigan for the past 50 plus years. It's a great way to get out of the house with the entire family and enjoy a movie, without having to worry about the stress of staying quiet or sharing space with strangers.
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Moonshine Brand Investing BIG in Their Grand Rapids Roots
We love when national businesses and brands invest in the area where they were started. That is exactly what Sip Shine is doing in the Grand Rapids area. Founded in 2019, the Grand Rapids-located moonshine brand, Sip Shine is expanding its presence and reach in West Michigan. Sip Shine will...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery Has Launched Their New Maze
Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery has unveiled their 2022 corn maze, which looks like another good one for families to enjoy. What started as a peach farm over 100 years ago, Robinette's has turned into a West Michigan favorite. Then in 1973, the Robinettes opened up the Apple Haus. This...
Grand Rapids Community College to Offer Soccer in 2023
If you are attending or plan on attending Grand Rapids Community College and love soccer, the good news, men's and women's soccer is coming in 2023. Since when I was a kid, and that was a long time ago, soccer has done nothing but grow in Michigan and around the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Wing Company Will Open its Second Grand Rapids Location
Detroit Wing Company is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Back in 2020, Detroit Wing Company announced it would open its first West Michigan location at 2004 East Beltline Avenue. With only six miles between the two locations, Detroit Wing Company is opening their new location where Biggby...
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
What is ArtPrize? What You Need to Know Before the Artist Competition Takes Grand Rapids By Storm
The beloved art event is set to start this weekend, September 15th until October 2nd, 2022. According to The Art Newspaper, ArtPrize brings in over 500,000 visitors and is the world's most attended public art event. What is ArtPrize?. ArtPrize is. "an open, independently organized international art competition which takes...
Are We Really Beer City?: Grand Rapids Snubbed on New Top Beer Cities List
Grand Rapids proudly calls itself Beer City, and has since 2012. We're the home of some of the most iconic breweries in America including Bells, Founders, and New Holland. We have more breweries per capita than most cities in the country, and we just really love and embody the drinking culture. We've even had a beer from Perrin named after our city's love of the drink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fulton Street Market Is Hosting A Spooky Halloween Themed Market For One Day
I'm going to admit something here: I'm obsessed with Halloween. Give me every spooky spider, bat and cobweb because I live for the entire month of October. In fact, I spend half of the year planning my costume so that I don't ender up with the same boring "look in a bag" that everyone else has.
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors
The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0