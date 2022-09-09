Read full article on original website
September 11 survivors: How reporter and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
NEW YORK CITY — ABC7 New York Reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse. For the first time ever, in 2021, they returned...
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the January 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
Thousands expected to fight hunger by participating in
NEW YORK – Thousands are expected to honor 9/11 Day by helping to end hunger in New York City. The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is hosting a volunteer event Monday. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it will be all about helping out one another, just as we did right after 9/11 – trying to remember all the good that came from the unthinkable.
Joseph Hazelwood, captain in horrendous Exxon Valdez oil spill, dead at 75
The Long Island-based captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground off Alaska in 1989, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the country’s history — has died, according to reports. Joseph Hazelwood, who lived in Huntington, passed away in July at age 75 after...
How This Family-Owned Jewelry Business Rebuilt After 9/11
It was 1976 when Milly and Carl Gandia opened Greenwich St. Jewelers in downtown New York City, a block and a half south of the World Trade Center. Over nearly three decades, they built a base of loyal clients who flocked to the shop for repairs and custom pieces. Courtesy...
In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor dining
NEW YORK — The city says 100,000 jobs were saved thanks to outdoor dining during the pandemic. But now, some living near restaurants say all of those dining sheds and sidewalk tables need an upgrade, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday. Outdoor dining sheds were once the solution for...
Columbia University drops from 2nd to 18th on annual Best Colleges list
NEW YORK — Columbia University has dropped to number 18 on the new U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Colleges list. It comes after the Ivy League school in Morningside Heights admitted it had submitted inaccurate data in earlier years. Last year, Columbia was ranked second behind...
3 children dead after being found unconscious at NYC beach; mother questioned in apparent drownings
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a beach Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk Monday morning, and their mother is now being questioned by police. According to the New York Police Department, investigators believe the 30-year-old mother took her three children...
Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK – The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man...
3 Children Found Unconscious on Brooklyn Beach; Woman in Custody
Three children were found unconscious on the shoreline in Brooklyn and taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman believed to be their mother, who was discovered shoeless on the boardwalk in Coney Island about 2 miles away has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. According to...
More austerity on the way at NYC agencies as Adams demands another 3% shave from budgets
Mayor Adams on Monday demanded his agency heads engage in another round of belt-tightening in a directive requiring that they find 3% savings in their current budgets — on top of the 3% many were required to shave from his initial spending plan. On top of what essentially amounts...
Bar fight turns into fatal stabbing in Long Beach; investigation underway
Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that took place at a bar in Long Beach over the weekend. According to Long Beach Police Department, the incident began at around 11:50 p.m. at a local gay bar called the Mineshaft Bar located on 1720 E. Broadway after a reportedly drunk man was asked to leave the property. He returned to the bar with a taser and was threatening other patrons at the bar when Christopher Finley and his partner, Jake Stone, attempted to diffuse the situation.
