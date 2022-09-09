ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the January 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
KETTERING, OH
nypressnews.com

Thousands expected to fight hunger by participating in

NEW YORK – Thousands are expected to honor 9/11 Day by helping to end hunger in New York City. The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is hosting a volunteer event Monday. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it will be all about helping out one another, just as we did right after 9/11 – trying to remember all the good that came from the unthinkable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Nebraska State
nypressnews.com

How This Family-Owned Jewelry Business Rebuilt After 9/11

It was 1976 when Milly and Carl Gandia opened Greenwich St. Jewelers in downtown New York City, a block and a half south of the World Trade Center. Over nearly three decades, they built a base of loyal clients who flocked to the shop for repairs and custom pieces. Courtesy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Story
nypressnews.com

Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD

One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

3 Children Found Unconscious on Brooklyn Beach; Woman in Custody

Three children were found unconscious on the shoreline in Brooklyn and taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a woman believed to be their mother, who was discovered shoeless on the boardwalk in Coney Island about 2 miles away has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. According to...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mets#Nepotism#Yankees#Cbs#Cbs New York#The Associated Press
nypressnews.com

Bar fight turns into fatal stabbing in Long Beach; investigation underway

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that took place at a bar in Long Beach over the weekend. According to Long Beach Police Department, the incident began at around 11:50 p.m. at a local gay bar called the Mineshaft Bar located on 1720 E. Broadway after a reportedly drunk man was asked to leave the property. He returned to the bar with a taser and was threatening other patrons at the bar when Christopher Finley and his partner, Jake Stone, attempted to diffuse the situation.
LONG BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy