Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that took place at a bar in Long Beach over the weekend. According to Long Beach Police Department, the incident began at around 11:50 p.m. at a local gay bar called the Mineshaft Bar located on 1720 E. Broadway after a reportedly drunk man was asked to leave the property. He returned to the bar with a taser and was threatening other patrons at the bar when Christopher Finley and his partner, Jake Stone, attempted to diffuse the situation.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO