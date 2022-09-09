Read full article on original website
visitowensboro.com
A List of Fall Events in Owensboro
Here in Owensboro, we celebrate Fall in all the best ways. Whether it’s a festival, trick-or-treating, or a day spent among the sunflowers, we’ve got it all. And here’s a list of what you can look forward to!. Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival. The Apple Festival will...
The Children’s Museum Of Evansville Is Closed For “Fall Fix-Up Week”
If you are planning a trip to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, commonly referred to as cMoe, you'll need to postpone those plans for just a few more days. The Children's Museum is closed this week (September 12-16) in order to get some serious cleaning done. This kind...
14news.com
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
Here’s When The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Muchie Map Will Be Released
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. Don't worry, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map will be available soon. Fundraiser. The West...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18
The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Hacienda ‘gives back’ to furry friends
Hacienda a local Mexican food restaurant located on South Green River Road, is giving back to its community or more specifically, the community's four legged friends.
Owensboro’s Impact 100 Announces Finalists for Thousands of Dollars in Grants
The women of Impact 100 Owensboro have given millions of dollars back to the Owensboro-Daviess community. Today they announced this year's finalists!. Here in Owensboro, the women of Impact 100 are known for their philanthropic drive to make our community a better place through funding different non-profit organizations and their projects that will help impact the entire community in which they live.
14news.com
Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy. An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away. A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters. Kim Jagoe, a leader with the...
Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for investigation
(WEHT) - According to a press release from the Evansville Fire Department, Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion that killed three people last month.
14news.com
Crews called to large fire at Mortons Gap business
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews fought a large fire in Mortons Gap. It broke out Tuesday afternoon at the saw mill on White City Road. We couldn’t get specific information from officials on scene, but we’ll check back in for details.
Children’s Museum of Evansville to Open New ‘Curious George’ Exhibit September 17th
One of the most famous and beloved characters in the history of children's literature is making his way to Evansville for a new, interactive exhibit at the Children's Museum of Evansville. cMoe to Open "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!" on September 17th. Curious George began his "life" as a series...
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
14news.com
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
