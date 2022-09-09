Read full article on original website
Related
AT&T Must Stand Trial on ‘Rare’ SEC Enforcement Action Accusing Company of Giving Non-Public Information to Analysts at 20 Wall Street Firms
AT&T must stand trial on a “rare” type of enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing the telecommunications giant of selectively disclosing material non-public information to analysts at 20 Wall Street firms, a federal judge ruled. Known as the SEC’s Regulation FD, a fair disclosure action...
Comments / 0