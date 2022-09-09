ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
Louisville men’s basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

Nineteen home games, a trip to the Maui Invitational to face a loaded field, and non-conference tilts against Maryland, Western Kentucky and Kentucky highlight the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball schedule, which was released in full on Tuesday afternoon. The first glaring takeaway from this year’s schedule is that Louisville...
Louisville-South Florida is a nooner

Louisville’s Saturday, Sept. 24 home game against South Florida has been scheduled for a noon ET kickoff, the ACC announced Monday. The game has received the dreaded “regional sports network” treatment for its television assignment. With the Cardinals’ first three games kicking off at 7:30 p.m. or...
