Woman dies in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
UPDATE: (3:26 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022) – Kentucky State Police have identified a woman killed in a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky this morning. According to KSP troopers, Sok Snyder, 73, of Langley, was attempting to turn onto KY Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane, entering the lane of another vehicle. […]
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
Lexington police arrest 2 related to Madison County police chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Metro Police Department told the Kentucky State Police that they have apprehended Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns just before 3 a.m. at a residence in Fayette County. Johnson and Burns have been lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police have...
Weekly arrests report: 9/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ishmael Henry, 48, of Grayson, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on two...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
19 sentenced for their roles in drug trafficking organization
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a lengthy investigation, 19 individuals were sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal substances in the Huntington area. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced today...
