Dresher, PA

CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Falls Road lane closure begins in Middletown, Bristol townships

A weekday lane closure is scheduled on New Falls Road between Durham Road and Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Middletown and Bristol townships, today through Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadway construction under a project to improve pedestrian safety on a nearly one-mile-long section of New Falls Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said.
BRISTOL, PA
NewsBreak
southjerseyobserver.com

15 Unit Apartment Building Proposed For Gloucester City’s Former St. Mary’s High School Building

On September 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m, the Gloucester City Planning Board will hear the application of One South Burlington, LLC for a Preliminary/Final Site Plan, Use and Bulk Variance to convert the existing and vacant St. Mary High School building (also formerly known as Gloucester Catholic’s “annex”) into a 15 unit apartment building that will include efficiencies and one-bedroom units.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

