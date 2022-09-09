Read full article on original website
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
CBS News
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
Local Paranormal Investigator Searches for the ‘Beast of Bryn Athyn’
Paranormal investigators working in Bryn Athyn may be tracking a beast known as a "dogman," something akin to a werewolf. This image, taken by an Ontario YouTube team specializing in the creatures, claims to show one. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
The Upper Darby Police Department is searching for two armed carjackers who allegedly targeted two women days apart, including a successful theft of a senior citizen's car. News of the carjackings have rocked the sense of security felt by neighbors in an otherwise sleepy Philadelphia suburb.
buckscountyherald.com
New Falls Road lane closure begins in Middletown, Bristol townships
A weekday lane closure is scheduled on New Falls Road between Durham Road and Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Middletown and Bristol townships, today through Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadway construction under a project to improve pedestrian safety on a nearly one-mile-long section of New Falls Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
southjerseyobserver.com
15 Unit Apartment Building Proposed For Gloucester City’s Former St. Mary’s High School Building
On September 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m, the Gloucester City Planning Board will hear the application of One South Burlington, LLC for a Preliminary/Final Site Plan, Use and Bulk Variance to convert the existing and vacant St. Mary High School building (also formerly known as Gloucester Catholic’s “annex”) into a 15 unit apartment building that will include efficiencies and one-bedroom units.
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
Last outdoor dining tent in one Bucks County town could soon be gone
The township has not given a deadline for when the tent needs to come down. Kevin Glasson says he filed paperwork with the zoning board to make the tent permanent.
Multiple generations gather in South Philly to celebrate woman's 100th birthday
Multiple generations gathered in South Philly to celebrate a major milestone!
Retired Bucks County Journalist Continues Search For Living Kidney Donor
A former journalist from the Bucks County area is continuing her search for a living kidney donor so she can get a much-needed transplant. The journalist, Petra Schlatter, wrote about her search for the Lower Southampton Patch. Schlatter, a retired journalist who wrote for The Advance of Bucks County, Yardley...
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death
Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
