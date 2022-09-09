I think Dr. Oz should set up a date for a debate because Fetterman has said he’d do a debate. Notify TV channels of the date and set up TWO chairs and if Fetterman doesn’t attend it’ll show the public Fettermans attitude about the public being informed. That empty chair will say a lot. Do it! He owes the voters a debate.
Feterman can’t handle the stress , he doesn’t even remember what state he’s running in . But that just shows you the intelligence level of Democrats. Pro crime , illegals and general lawlessness
Fetterman 's stroke is only second to the real reason he won't debate. His beliefs/ policies are way left. He's an avowed Socialists. Wants to abolish prisons, letting the criminal element reign, while our guns are being taken away from us. He is against fracking. Pennsylvania's gas could have been the saving grace for America. He has never had a real job to understand what you & I had to go thru to pay our bills & raise our family. Concerning his stroke, the Dems slithered senile Biden on us in 2020. They knew what condition he was in so they kept him hidden. They are doing the same with Fetterman. Appearances lasting 10 to 12 minutes with the least amt of talk. Ppl around him running shotgun for questions asked of him. They don't let him answer. They usher him along & he complies. PA doesn't need a mentally disabled person in Harrisburg, anymore than we needed a senile Biden in the WH.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 83