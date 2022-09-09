Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
New York Fashion Week Model Falls Multiple Times in High Heels
New York Fashion Week is a contact sport -- just ask this poor model who had a very hard time staying on her feet while rocking painfully high heels down a runway. Check out this clip, obtained by TMZ, which shows an unidentified model strutting down the catwalk at a warehouse in NYC. The event was for a brand called "Alicia's Designs," and from the looks of it -- this was a packed house, so lots of eyeballs on the models, the clothes ... and the shoes.
TMZ.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Hanging Out With Jared Leto at Party During New York Fashion Week
Leo DiCaprio is back in action ... hitting up a lit party Saturday night in NYC, and he wasn't the only big celeb there. Leo was at the Revolve Party at Casa Cipriani in lower Manhattan, with his signature cap pulled down as he hung at the bar. Jared Leto...
