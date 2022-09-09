New York Fashion Week is a contact sport -- just ask this poor model who had a very hard time staying on her feet while rocking painfully high heels down a runway. Check out this clip, obtained by TMZ, which shows an unidentified model strutting down the catwalk at a warehouse in NYC. The event was for a brand called "Alicia's Designs," and from the looks of it -- this was a packed house, so lots of eyeballs on the models, the clothes ... and the shoes.

