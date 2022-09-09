RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 3.77% (As on September 9, 11:26:11 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s net income dropped 46.1%, from $226.7 million in the 2021 second quarter to $122.3 million this year. However, the company beat the analysts’ projections for the quarter due to faster backlog relief despite a deteriorating macro environment. The company expects continued softening of business trends for the rest of fiscal 2022 as a result of a weakness in the housing market for the next several quarters and possibly longer. The company’s business generated $23 million of free cash flow in Q2, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet, total net debt of $446 million, and trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO