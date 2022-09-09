ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Surges Ahead of Key August US Inflation Report

Gold futures finished the Monday trading session up, but prices are down in overnight trading. The drop in the greenback led to the jump in metal commodities. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the US annual inflation rate on Tuesday, with economists anticipating further evidence that prices are moderating. It might seem counterintuitive, but a lower inflation reading would be beneficial for gold prices.
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens

Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Targets 166.00; Employment Data in Focus

The GBP/JPY currency pair is going up now that it has found support at 165.00. As the effects of Japan’s good GDP numbers wears off, the asset hopes to return to 166.00. Investors will also pay attention to the UK’s job market data next week. On Thursday, the...
FXDailyReport.com

BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike

The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance before finding strong support at about 0.9650. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside

After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Maintained at 166.00 with Favorable Updates

Since two weeks ago, the British pound (GBP) has been slowly rising against the Japanese yen (JPY). The graph below shows how hard GBP tries to reach its highest level. On September 14, 2022, the CPI will be given by National Statistics. (CPI). Economists think the index will go up by 10.2% in November from 10.1% in October.
FXDailyReport.com

RH (NYSE:RH) beats analysts’ projections

RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 3.77% (As on September 9, 11:26:11 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s net income dropped 46.1%, from $226.7 million in the 2021 second quarter to $122.3 million this year. However, the company beat the analysts’ projections for the quarter due to faster backlog relief despite a deteriorating macro environment. The company expects continued softening of business trends for the rest of fiscal 2022 as a result of a weakness in the housing market for the next several quarters and possibly longer. The company’s business generated $23 million of free cash flow in Q2, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet, total net debt of $446 million, and trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion.
FXDailyReport.com

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) posts mixed result

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO), a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, and NatureSweet Tomatoes, the producer of North America’s best-selling snacking tomatoes, Cherubs, stock rose 2.01% (As on September 9, 11:29:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Third-quarter gross profit increased $1.7 million or 4% compared to the same period last year to $42.6 million, and gross profit percentage decreased 300 basis points to 13.6% of revenue. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher per-unit margins during the quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.4 million, which was essentially flat with the prior-year period.
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 14, 2022

WTI crude oil seems to be hitting a ceiling at the mid-channel area of interest on the descending channel visible on its 4-hour time frame. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the levels that sellers are aiming for. The 38.2% extension is at $83.07 per barrel while the 50% level is...
