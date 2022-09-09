Read full article on original website
USD/CNY Eyes 6.9800 on Weaker Trade Data, Abysmal Growth Prospects
The Chinese yuan further weakened against the greenback as abysmal economic data weighed on the currency. It has been nothing but bad news for the world’s second-largest economy as China’s COVID-Zero strategy continues to hurt Beijing. Will fiscal and monetary support reverse its misfortunes?. According to the General...
Canadian Dollar Fails To Rally After Bank of Canada Raises Interest Rates
The Canadian dollar struggled to generate momentum after the central bank turned hawkish and pulled the trigger on a three-quarter-point rate hike, lifting benchmark rates to the highest they have been in more than a decade. The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3.25%....
Gold Surges Ahead of Key August US Inflation Report
Gold futures finished the Monday trading session up, but prices are down in overnight trading. The drop in the greenback led to the jump in metal commodities. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the US annual inflation rate on Tuesday, with economists anticipating further evidence that prices are moderating. It might seem counterintuitive, but a lower inflation reading would be beneficial for gold prices.
NZD/USD Reaches Daily Peak as Greenback Weakens
Bulls still have control of the NZD/USD currency pair near the mid-0.6100s as traders wait for US inflation data on Tuesday. The NZD/USD exchange rate is decreasing because people are feeling better, New Zealand’s statistics are looking good, and US inflation forecasts are worsening. The REINZ House Price Index...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Surges Again on Hawkish Federal Reserve, Mixed Data
The US dollar soared again to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as the international reserve currency shows no signs of reversing its meteoric gains. The greenback surged on mixed economic data, weaker equities, and growing expectations of an ultra-hawkish Federal Reserve. What is next for the buck?. The S&P...
GBP/JPY Targets 166.00; Employment Data in Focus
The GBP/JPY currency pair is going up now that it has found support at 165.00. As the effects of Japan’s good GDP numbers wears off, the asset hopes to return to 166.00. Investors will also pay attention to the UK’s job market data next week. On Thursday, the...
AUD/USD Falls to 0.6700 on Australia’s Mixed Q2 GDP, Fedspeak
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the AUD/USD hit its lowest since July 14. It was due to contradictory Aussie data and a “risk-off” mood. The risk barometer duo doesn’t consider what the Australian government is doing to stop economic problems caused by inflation before next month’s budget presentation.
CAD/JPY Holds Gains Around 109.71 Amid Post-BoC 75 bps Hike
The CAD/JPY currency pair is rising due to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) recent decision to raise rates by 75 basis points, from 2.50% to 3.25%, amid mixed market sentiment, with most global equities falling. After the Canadian central bank decided to raise interest rates, the CAD/JPY gained traction....
BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike
The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
GBP/USD Licks its Wounds After Its Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, GBP/USD rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months. A...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 109.024
The US dollar currency index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 108.550 to trade at about 109.024. The USDX appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
EUR/CHF Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance before finding strong support at about 0.9650. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside
After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
Chinese Yuan Finds Gains on Easing Inflation Data, Robust Credit Conditions
The Chinese yuan strengthened to close out the trading week as easing inflation data and rising US financial markets lifted the Asian currency. The has come under tremendous pressure in 2022, sliding nearly 9% against the greenback. With a slowing Chinese economy, more debt, and global volatility, this could be the new normal.
GBP/JPY Maintained at 166.00 with Favorable Updates
Since two weeks ago, the British pound (GBP) has been slowly rising against the Japanese yen (JPY). The graph below shows how hard GBP tries to reach its highest level. On September 14, 2022, the CPI will be given by National Statistics. (CPI). Economists think the index will go up by 10.2% in November from 10.1% in October.
RH (NYSE:RH) beats analysts’ projections
RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 3.77% (As on September 9, 11:26:11 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s net income dropped 46.1%, from $226.7 million in the 2021 second quarter to $122.3 million this year. However, the company beat the analysts’ projections for the quarter due to faster backlog relief despite a deteriorating macro environment. The company expects continued softening of business trends for the rest of fiscal 2022 as a result of a weakness in the housing market for the next several quarters and possibly longer. The company’s business generated $23 million of free cash flow in Q2, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet, total net debt of $446 million, and trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion.
Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) posts mixed result
Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO), a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, and NatureSweet Tomatoes, the producer of North America’s best-selling snacking tomatoes, Cherubs, stock rose 2.01% (As on September 9, 11:29:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Third-quarter gross profit increased $1.7 million or 4% compared to the same period last year to $42.6 million, and gross profit percentage decreased 300 basis points to 13.6% of revenue. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher per-unit margins during the quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.4 million, which was essentially flat with the prior-year period.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 14, 2022
WTI crude oil seems to be hitting a ceiling at the mid-channel area of interest on the descending channel visible on its 4-hour time frame. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the levels that sellers are aiming for. The 38.2% extension is at $83.07 per barrel while the 50% level is...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to break above the 100-hour moving average line after bouncing off the trendline support. The currency pair fell to trade below the moving average indicator earlier in the day before mounting a late rebound. The pair still appears to be trading within a...
