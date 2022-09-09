ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

TGIF: Here Are 13 Totally Worth-It Weekend Wellness Sales To Shop Right Now

By Gina Vaynshteyn
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPzlu_0hoepszp00

Welcome to this little corner of the internet where we've hand-curated all the most noteworthy sales in the self-care and wellness realm for you to peruse at your leisure. We've done the research (and product testing) for you, so all you have to do is sit back and scroll through our favorite beauty, home, fitness, style, and tech finds—All stuff that we've personally vetted and highly recommend. Not in the shopping mood? Wallet too far away? Savings account giving you the side eye? Just bookmark this page, and check it out next week. We'll be here with fresh deals. Until then, happy shopping from the Well+Good commerce team.

Originally $500, now $400

Anyone who owns a cordless Dyson vacuum knows it’s a game-changer come cleaning day. Instead of lugging around a cord and plugging and re-plugging, you can rely on the rechargeable powers that be, and clean your entire house in less time (and with less energy). The V8 Absolute has two cleaner heads, so you can switch between hard surfaces and carpets, shelves and couches, and all the various nooks and crannies that need some serious de-dusting and du-gunking. Plus, its latest hair-detangling feature means you don’t have to remove pet and human hair from the filter every five minutes.

Shop more at Dyson.

Saatva, Classic Queen Mattress — $1,570.00

Originally $1,170, now $1,570

Saatva is a Well+Good reader favorite for good reason (we’ve seen more purchases from Saatva than any other mattress brand this year alone). This plush—yet supportive—hybrid mattress is made with multiple layers that offer back support and cooler sleep. Plus, with its dual coil design, the mattress design is meant to “cradle” your body while you use it, which means it’ll never get lumpy. Until Monday, September 13, check out Saatva’s lingering Labor Day section and upgrade your bed! Sizes and sales vary depending on the size, which are available from Twin-Split California King.

Shop more at Saatva.

Fresh, Black Tea Firming Corset Serum — $38.00

Originally $75, now $38

Ulta’s 21 Days Beauty has arrived, and she’s even more generous than ever. For the uninitiated, Ulta runs a 21-day beauty sales event that offers slashed prices on all the major luxury beauty brands that almost never go on sale. We’re talking Peter Thomas Roth, Kate Somerville, Sunday Riley, Clinique, and more.

One of Friday’s deals is the Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset serum, a serum that gives skin a more “lifted” appearance, thanks to firming peptides and honeysuckle extract, which infuse the complexion with its hydrating powers. The star ingredient, black tea, works as an antioxidant to protect skin and make it feel more “sculpted”. (Hence the sexy name.) Shop other discounted goods at Ulta from now until September.

Shop more on Ulta.

Adidas, Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoes — $134.00

Originally $190, now $134

REI’s massive Labor Day sale is still kickin’. And literally, with these Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers, which runners swear by. Standout features include specially-designed midsoles which are ultra cushion-y and responsive, efficiently absorbing shock as your feet hit the pavement. Its Linear Energy Push system gives the midfoot more flexibility, so you end up wasting less energy with each stride (and it’s way more comfortable this way). And with knit uppers, the softness cradles your heel, so you won’t be applying Band-Aids to your feet after that jog.

Shop more on REI.

Hum by Colgate, Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit — $59.00

Originally $80, now $59

We test a lot of electric toothbrushes here at W+G, and we admit: They all kinda do the same thing. So what we tend to look for is an electric toothbrush that’s easy and convenient. We don’t have time for bulky brushes that take ten years to charge, which is why we love Hum, Colgate’s smart electric toothbrush, that comes in a kit (this includes the brush, head, charger, carrying case, and refill brush head) and charges really quickly. The brush offers three settings: normal, sensitive, or deep clean, and it reminds you to brush for two minutes with its built-in timer. Plus, the Hum connects to your phone, which gives you cool insights about your teeth cleaning habits. Also? It’s really sleek and looks cute on your counter.

Also available at:

Madewell, The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Coney Wash: Destroyed Edition — $110.00

Originally $138, now $110

In Madewell jeans we trust. But seriously—when you need comfort, a good fit, gorgeous wash, and a price that won’t make your wallet combust, Madewell is there for you. We like this pair of Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans because they’ve got that vintage look, plus raw hems that’ll make them stand out from your existing denim collection. The narrow waist and higher rise makes your booty pop, and the denim has some nice stretch. These’ll be your go-to jeans for as long as you’ll let ’em.

Sizes available (selling fast): 23, 24, 25, 26, 32

Fits available: Petite, standard, tall

Shop more on Madewell.

Everlane, The Perform 24/7 Legging — $34.00

Originally $68, now $34

Everlane spent two years calibrating and recalibrating the perfect leggings, and they finally nailed it. Soft, offering the perfecting amount of compression without squeezing you too tightly, sweat-wicking, and never slipping down your waist no matter how intense your workout gets, the Perform 24/7 Legging is a good legging to always have around. And now you can snag it in dark mint for 50 percent off.

Sizes available: XXS-XXXL

Shop more on Everlane.

Casper, Full/Queen Down Duvet — $145.00

Originally $289, now $145

This is probably the cheapest you’ll see a Casper down duvet, so add it to cart while you can. Made with ethically-sourced down filling, the cotton outer shell is puppy ear soft, and it’s also machine-washable. It’s the perfect transition duvet for colder temps, and you will 10000 percent not want to get out of bed in the morning, it’s that cozy. Discounts vary on size in either Full/Queen (now $145) or King/California King (now $175).

Shop more on Casper.

Ugg, Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal — $50.00

Originally $100, now $50

Complete your fall WFH wardrobe with these Ugg slippers—50 percent off right now at Nordstrom! With memory foam cushioning and a genuine shearling strap, all you need are your favorite socks, and you’ll be in cozy city in no time.

Shop more on Nordstrom.

Andie, The Samoa (Eco Nylon) One-Piece Swimsuit — $66.00

Originally $77, now $66

Fine, we guess it’s kind of weird to be shopping for swimsuits now—but it’s also the smartest time. Various swim brands are holding end-of-season sale events, unloading the last of all of this year’s trendiest inventory. But if you plan in hitting the beach in a few months, live somewhere warm, or are fine with holding on to swimwear for a bit, now’s the time to save big on high-quality stuff. Andie has some of the bit cuts and fits out there, and you can either go the one-piece route, or mix and match top and bottom pieces. We love The Somoa because it looks like it’s just a simple black swimsuit until you notice the pretty keyhole in front. Plus, it’s made from eco-friendly nylon.

Sizes available: XS-XXXL

Shop more on Andie.

The North Face, Ridge Full-Zip Hoodie — $74.00

Originally $149, now $74

This plum-colored sherpa fleece (which is constructed from 30 percent recycled material) is autumn in a hoodie, and all that’s missing is a mug of tea and your slippers (scroll up, and you’ll find them, though). Even though this is pretty toasty for early fall, you have the freedom of zipping and unzipping as you please. It’s on the longer spectrum (approximately hip length), and ultra relaxed.

Sizes available: XS-L (sold out in XL)

Shop more on REI.

Cozy Earth, Full Linen Sheet Set — $279.00

Originally $349, now $279

It’s *the* bed sheets Oprah swears by, and it’s the bed sheets we swear by, too. We’ve been especially loving their linen set, which is made from viscose derived from bamboo. They’re the softest sheets we’ve ever slept on, and what’s extra nice is that they’re ultra breathable (great for those who heat up at night). Cozy Earth bedding is made with an intricate weave process so that you don’t see pilling after washing (we’ve washed these sheets countless times, and they’re as good as new). Sizes and sales vary depending on the size, which are available from Twin-Split California King.

Shop more on Cozy Earth.

Apple, AirPods Pro — $180.00

Originally $250, now $180

AirPods dying within an hour of charging them? Same. Get a new pair on Amazon while they’re nearly 30 percent off. The Pros feature active noise cancellation so you can block out the world around you, a force sensor option that allows you to answer calls, skip songs, pause without using your hands, and more, and they come with three tip sizes so you can get that Goldilocks fit. And! You get more than 24 hours of battery life, so definitely snag these for the next time you travel.

Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product drops, custom collections, discounts, and more? Sign up to have the intel delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags: Healthy Mind, Self-Care Tips, Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Hydro Flask Just Released a Limited Edition Collection With Vans, and We Love Its Special Feature

Hydro Flask, the internet-beloved water bottle brand, rarely releases collaborations. But when it does, you can count on the collection being good. And on September 1, they dropped a new line in collaboration with popular skater brand, Vans. What makes this collection so special, exactly? The newest drop fuses design elements of Vans iconic shoes with the sleek and functional Hydro Flask bottles. And we're adding several to cart—because how cool is that?
SHOPPING
Well+Good

The Brand Behind Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cleanser Just Launched a Line of Stress-Busting Body Care Products

Over the course of the past 13 years, J-beauty brand Tatcha amassed quite the A-list following. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian (pretty much the superstar trifecta) all swear by the brand's facial-care products, as do a number of the editors here on team Well+Good (... who are less famous, but still worth mentioning). And now, the brand is bringing its magic into a new line of forest-inspired body care that's meant to calm both your skin and your mind.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop Right#Design#Fitness#The V8 Absolute
Well+Good

Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Plant-Based,’ ‘Oat Milk,’ and ‘Greenwashing’ to the Dictionary, Nodding to Increased Concern About Climate Change in the Food Industry

It’s official: Pumpkin spice is here to stay... well, according to Merriam-Webster, that is. In a recent release, the publishing company shared that they added 370 new words and definitions to the dictionary in September 2022. Aside from "pumpkin spice," three terms that nod to environmental efforts in the food industry—"plant-based," "oat milk," and "greenwashing"—were among the few hundred other new words that made the cut.
ENVIRONMENT
Well+Good

4 Stretches To Try in Bed Next Time You Can’t Get Comfortable Enough To Fall Asleep

If you’ve ever noticed that, as soon as you slip under the covers at night, your body suddenly seems so uncomfortable—maybe it’s a throbbing hip, an ache in your low back, a stiff neck, or just a vague sensation of physical discontent—that you can’t fall asleep. Know that while it’s not normal, it is common to feel an uptick in aches and pain at night because of your circadian rhythms, according to sleep expert Carleara Weiss, PhD, RN.
YOGA
Well+Good

Mercury Is About To Be Retrograde in Libra and Virgo—Here’s What That Means for Your Sign

Mercury retrograde is an astrological transit well-known (and well-feared) for wreaking cosmic havoc. This upcoming one, happening in both air sign Libra and Earth sign Virgo, will prove no exception. If anything, as the planet backpedals through these very different signs from September 9 to October 1, the off-kilter vibes are bound to encompass areas of life associated with both—something of a double whammy.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the One In-Office Treatment I’m Doing To Reset My Summer Skin Damage’

After a summer of rooftop lunches, beach days, and a whole lot of UV exposure, many of us are dealing with complexions in need of a reset—and NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Elyse Love, MD, FAAD is no exception. “Like most of us, I am less consistent with my skin-care routine in the summer,” she says. “I spend early fall reassessing my skin-care routine and planning any post-summer procedures, which usually includes a chemical peel, plus or minus a light laser series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Meet Rambutan, the Skin-Resurfacing Tropical Fruit Giving Retinol a Run for Its Money

For every "pro" that comes along with using retinoids, there are also some pretty notable "cons." Yes, these vitamin A derivatives can give you mirror-finish skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles, but they can also leave your complexion red, flaky, and irritated. And don't get us wrong: We love our retinoids (and understand why dermatologists so frequently call the ingredient "the gold standard of skin care"), but for some, they're simply not worth the discomfort and hassle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

If You’re Thinking About ‘Quiet Quitting’ From Your Relationship, Read This First

Contrary to its name, the term “quiet quitting” isn’t really about quitting anything. Having emerged as a (controversial) workplace buzzword from a viral TikTok, it really signifies a conscious decision to have boundaries at work—and to not invest effort into work beyond your job description that’ll go unrecognized anyway. As the popularity of quiet quitting skyrockets—or at least the buzz surrounding it— relationship experts fear it could be misinterpreted as a catch-all solution, not just to work burnout but to relationship issues, too.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

We’ll Be Baking These Protein Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blondies for Breakfast Until Further Notice

I’ve never been one to start my mornings with a bowl of cereal… largely because my favorite kinds, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, tend to be lower in healthful nutrients like protein and fiber and higher in added sugars. Naturally, these aren’t the greatest options to set anyone’s day up for success—and by that I mean to promote sustained energy, maintain steady blood sugar levels, and so on.
RECIPES
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s What It Means if You’re Very Good at Holding Your Pee’

Everyone has their special skills in life. Maybe you know how to cook an egg perfectly or remember the lyrics of every song you heard before the age of 10. And if you've noticed that you're really good at holding your pee during long road trips or Zoom meetings that never seem to end, urologist Arnold Sholder, MD, co-founder and Advisory Board Member of Moonstone Nutrition, says that your, *ahem*, gift could be due to a combination of nurture and nature.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Thinking About Quitting Your Job? Here’s What To Consider First

Long hours, unbearable coworkers, the long commute, you name it—there are a million reasons why you might be thinking about quitting your job. The "Great Resignation" may have been the tip of the iceberg as more employees grow weary of low-paying, unfulfilling work. If you’re strongly considering a career...
JOBS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy