TGIF: Here Are 13 Totally Worth-It Weekend Wellness Sales To Shop Right Now

Originally $500, now $400

Anyone who owns a cordless Dyson vacuum knows it’s a game-changer come cleaning day. Instead of lugging around a cord and plugging and re-plugging, you can rely on the rechargeable powers that be, and clean your entire house in less time (and with less energy). The V8 Absolute has two cleaner heads, so you can switch between hard surfaces and carpets, shelves and couches, and all the various nooks and crannies that need some serious de-dusting and du-gunking. Plus, its latest hair-detangling feature means you don’t have to remove pet and human hair from the filter every five minutes.

Saatva, Classic Queen Mattress — $1,570.00

Originally $1,170, now $1,570

Saatva is a Well+Good reader favorite for good reason (we’ve seen more purchases from Saatva than any other mattress brand this year alone). This plush—yet supportive—hybrid mattress is made with multiple layers that offer back support and cooler sleep. Plus, with its dual coil design, the mattress design is meant to “cradle” your body while you use it, which means it’ll never get lumpy. Until Monday, September 13, check out Saatva’s lingering Labor Day section and upgrade your bed! Sizes and sales vary depending on the size, which are available from Twin-Split California King.

Fresh, Black Tea Firming Corset Serum — $38.00

Originally $75, now $38

Ulta’s 21 Days Beauty has arrived, and she’s even more generous than ever. For the uninitiated, Ulta runs a 21-day beauty sales event that offers slashed prices on all the major luxury beauty brands that almost never go on sale. We’re talking Peter Thomas Roth, Kate Somerville, Sunday Riley, Clinique, and more.

One of Friday’s deals is the Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset serum, a serum that gives skin a more “lifted” appearance, thanks to firming peptides and honeysuckle extract, which infuse the complexion with its hydrating powers. The star ingredient, black tea, works as an antioxidant to protect skin and make it feel more “sculpted”. (Hence the sexy name.) Shop other discounted goods at Ulta from now until September.

Adidas, Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoes — $134.00

Originally $190, now $134

REI’s massive Labor Day sale is still kickin’. And literally, with these Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers, which runners swear by. Standout features include specially-designed midsoles which are ultra cushion-y and responsive, efficiently absorbing shock as your feet hit the pavement. Its Linear Energy Push system gives the midfoot more flexibility, so you end up wasting less energy with each stride (and it’s way more comfortable this way). And with knit uppers, the softness cradles your heel, so you won’t be applying Band-Aids to your feet after that jog.

Hum by Colgate, Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit — $59.00

Originally $80, now $59

We test a lot of electric toothbrushes here at W+G, and we admit: They all kinda do the same thing. So what we tend to look for is an electric toothbrush that’s easy and convenient. We don’t have time for bulky brushes that take ten years to charge, which is why we love Hum, Colgate’s smart electric toothbrush, that comes in a kit (this includes the brush, head, charger, carrying case, and refill brush head) and charges really quickly. The brush offers three settings: normal, sensitive, or deep clean, and it reminds you to brush for two minutes with its built-in timer. Plus, the Hum connects to your phone, which gives you cool insights about your teeth cleaning habits. Also? It’s really sleek and looks cute on your counter.

Madewell, The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Coney Wash: Destroyed Edition — $110.00

Originally $138, now $110

In Madewell jeans we trust. But seriously—when you need comfort, a good fit, gorgeous wash, and a price that won’t make your wallet combust, Madewell is there for you. We like this pair of Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans because they’ve got that vintage look, plus raw hems that’ll make them stand out from your existing denim collection. The narrow waist and higher rise makes your booty pop, and the denim has some nice stretch. These’ll be your go-to jeans for as long as you’ll let ’em.

Sizes available (selling fast): 23, 24, 25, 26, 32

Fits available: Petite, standard, tall

Everlane, The Perform 24/7 Legging — $34.00

Originally $68, now $34

Everlane spent two years calibrating and recalibrating the perfect leggings, and they finally nailed it. Soft, offering the perfecting amount of compression without squeezing you too tightly, sweat-wicking, and never slipping down your waist no matter how intense your workout gets, the Perform 24/7 Legging is a good legging to always have around. And now you can snag it in dark mint for 50 percent off.

Sizes available: XXS-XXXL

Casper, Full/Queen Down Duvet — $145.00

Originally $289, now $145

This is probably the cheapest you’ll see a Casper down duvet, so add it to cart while you can. Made with ethically-sourced down filling, the cotton outer shell is puppy ear soft, and it’s also machine-washable. It’s the perfect transition duvet for colder temps, and you will 10000 percent not want to get out of bed in the morning, it’s that cozy. Discounts vary on size in either Full/Queen (now $145) or King/California King (now $175).

Ugg, Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal — $50.00

Originally $100, now $50

Complete your fall WFH wardrobe with these Ugg slippers—50 percent off right now at Nordstrom! With memory foam cushioning and a genuine shearling strap, all you need are your favorite socks, and you’ll be in cozy city in no time.

Andie, The Samoa (Eco Nylon) One-Piece Swimsuit — $66.00

Originally $77, now $66

Fine, we guess it’s kind of weird to be shopping for swimsuits now—but it’s also the smartest time. Various swim brands are holding end-of-season sale events, unloading the last of all of this year’s trendiest inventory. But if you plan in hitting the beach in a few months, live somewhere warm, or are fine with holding on to swimwear for a bit, now’s the time to save big on high-quality stuff. Andie has some of the bit cuts and fits out there, and you can either go the one-piece route, or mix and match top and bottom pieces. We love The Somoa because it looks like it’s just a simple black swimsuit until you notice the pretty keyhole in front. Plus, it’s made from eco-friendly nylon.

Sizes available: XS-XXXL

The North Face, Ridge Full-Zip Hoodie — $74.00

Originally $149, now $74

This plum-colored sherpa fleece (which is constructed from 30 percent recycled material) is autumn in a hoodie, and all that’s missing is a mug of tea and your slippers (scroll up, and you’ll find them, though). Even though this is pretty toasty for early fall, you have the freedom of zipping and unzipping as you please. It’s on the longer spectrum (approximately hip length), and ultra relaxed.

Sizes available: XS-L (sold out in XL)

Cozy Earth, Full Linen Sheet Set — $279.00

Originally $349, now $279

It’s *the* bed sheets Oprah swears by, and it’s the bed sheets we swear by, too. We’ve been especially loving their linen set, which is made from viscose derived from bamboo. They’re the softest sheets we’ve ever slept on, and what’s extra nice is that they’re ultra breathable (great for those who heat up at night). Cozy Earth bedding is made with an intricate weave process so that you don’t see pilling after washing (we’ve washed these sheets countless times, and they’re as good as new). Sizes and sales vary depending on the size, which are available from Twin-Split California King.

Apple, AirPods Pro — $180.00

Originally $250, now $180

AirPods dying within an hour of charging them? Same. Get a new pair on Amazon while they’re nearly 30 percent off. The Pros feature active noise cancellation so you can block out the world around you, a force sensor option that allows you to answer calls, skip songs, pause without using your hands, and more, and they come with three tip sizes so you can get that Goldilocks fit. And! You get more than 24 hours of battery life, so definitely snag these for the next time you travel.

