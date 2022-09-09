Read full article on original website
Related
tokenist.com
Will Friday’s Crypto Rally Stick? Gurus Debate The Potential Longevity
Bitcoin topped the psychological level of $20,000 on Friday, rising alongside tech stocks as represented by the Nasdaq Composite, which rose 2% compared to bitcoin‘s roughly 10% jump. Before Wall Street ended its trading session, bitcoin had topped $21,000 as well. The question now is whether the rally has...
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Down 10% Following The Report on August’s CPI
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The price of Bitcoin fell by 10% on Tuesday, September 13th after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published a report stating that the consumer price index (CPI) for August stands at 8.3%. The day saw massive liquidations and price drops across a multitude of cryptocurrencies.
tokenist.com
Singapore’s Central Bank Says Impossible to Determine Public Crypto Holdings
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The central bank of Singapore said it has no data on the total crypto holdings held by the Singapore public. The bank’s chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam said data on such holdings cannot be determined “as these involve transactions with both Singapore-based and overseas service providers.”
tokenist.com
Crypto Gender Gap Likely Narrowed in 2022 as Global Adoption Continues: Report
Year-to-date, the total crypto market cap shrunk by 53%, from 2.2 trillion to 1 trillion. Yet, the last two years saw a massively accelerated crypto adoption across all categories. Gemini’s global state of crypto report reveals many insights that long-term investors can take advantage of. Gemini’s report is based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tokenist.com
Fidelity Considers Offering BTC to its 34M Customers
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. A report from Monday, September 12th, stated that Fidelity Investments is looking to offer Bitcoin to its retail investors. The company boasts more than 34 million brokerage accounts from such investors.
tokenist.com
Ethereum Digital Asset Funds Outflows Hit $62M Despite Upcoming Merge
Two days away from the Merge, last week’s Ethereum outflows across digital asset funds jumped to -$61.6 million, out of a total of $63 million. This is peculiar because the Merge is practically set in stone. Moreover, in the last three months, Ethereum (ETH) gained 60%, largely boosted by the Merge hype.
tokenist.com
Microstrategy Gains 11% as Firm Plans to Sell Stock and Buy Bitcoin
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Microstrategy shares have surged over 11% after the company revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it aims to sell as much as $500 million in stock, with the proceeds likely used for the acquisition of more bitcoin.
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High as Texas Summer Wears Off
Neither the author, Kingsley Alo, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. According to on-chain data, Bitcoin’s mining hash rate has hit an all-time high following a significant drop experienced over the summer. The network hash rate, the computing power needed to complete a block, rose 18% since August to 232 million TH/s (terahashes per second).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tokenist.com
Tether Launches USDT on NEAR, 13th Blockchain to Support the Stablecoin
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Tether announced the launch of its flagship stablecoin USDT on the NEAR Network, a layer 1 blockchain network used for building decentralized applications (dApps). The launch marks another blockchain to announce support for USDT, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, among others.
Zara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex (ITX.MC) reported on Wednesday a 24.5% jump in six-month sales and a higher profit than a year ago, closing July on a strong footing just amid investors concerns that fashion demand started weakening last month due to rampant inflation.
Falling fuel prices take edge off inflation highs
Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...
Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.
S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations
SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta Platforms (META.O)for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
Comments / 0