tokenist.com

Will Friday’s Crypto Rally Stick? Gurus Debate The Potential Longevity

Bitcoin topped the psychological level of $20,000 on Friday, rising alongside tech stocks as represented by the Nasdaq Composite, which rose 2% compared to bitcoin‘s roughly 10% jump. Before Wall Street ended its trading session, bitcoin had topped $21,000 as well. The question now is whether the rally has...
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Down 10% Following The Report on August’s CPI

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The price of Bitcoin fell by 10% on Tuesday, September 13th after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published a report stating that the consumer price index (CPI) for August stands at 8.3%. The day saw massive liquidations and price drops across a multitude of cryptocurrencies.
tokenist.com

Singapore’s Central Bank Says Impossible to Determine Public Crypto Holdings

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The central bank of Singapore said it has no data on the total crypto holdings held by the Singapore public. The bank’s chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam said data on such holdings cannot be determined “as these involve transactions with both Singapore-based and overseas service providers.”
tokenist.com

Crypto Gender Gap Likely Narrowed in 2022 as Global Adoption Continues: Report

Year-to-date, the total crypto market cap shrunk by 53%, from 2.2 trillion to 1 trillion. Yet, the last two years saw a massively accelerated crypto adoption across all categories. Gemini’s global state of crypto report reveals many insights that long-term investors can take advantage of. Gemini’s report is based...
tokenist.com

Fidelity Considers Offering BTC to its 34M Customers

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. A report from Monday, September 12th, stated that Fidelity Investments is looking to offer Bitcoin to its retail investors. The company boasts more than 34 million brokerage accounts from such investors.
tokenist.com

Microstrategy Gains 11% as Firm Plans to Sell Stock and Buy Bitcoin

Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Microstrategy shares have surged over 11% after the company revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it aims to sell as much as $500 million in stock, with the proceeds likely used for the acquisition of more bitcoin.
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High as Texas Summer Wears Off

Neither the author, Kingsley Alo, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. According to on-chain data, Bitcoin’s mining hash rate has hit an all-time high following a significant drop experienced over the summer. The network hash rate, the computing power needed to complete a block, rose 18% since August to 232 million TH/s (terahashes per second).
tokenist.com

Tether Launches USDT on NEAR, 13th Blockchain to Support the Stablecoin

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Tether announced the launch of its flagship stablecoin USDT on the NEAR Network, a layer 1 blockchain network used for building decentralized applications (dApps). The launch marks another blockchain to announce support for USDT, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, among others.
The Independent

Falling fuel prices take edge off inflation highs

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...
