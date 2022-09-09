Read full article on original website
PELLA SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS: LOSST EXTENDED FOR 20 MORE YEARS
The unofficial results are in from this week’s special election in the city of Pella, and the voters have decided to extend the city’s Local Option Sales and Services Tax, or LOSST, through 2043. On Tuesday, voting was conducted for the referendum on the LOSST, which has been...
PUBLIC MEETINGS ON GREATER OTTUMWA PARK PLANNING
OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is hosting a series of public input meetings for the community to share their views and interests for improvements to Greater Ottumwa Park on September 21, 2022. The purpose of these meetings is to receive public feedback on potential master plan alternatives designed to expand facilities and programming to increase the capacity of Greater Ottumwa Park as a regional sports and recreation destination.
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF BEN BOEKE DENIES INVOLVEMENT WITH OATH KEEPERS
Last Wednesday, a report by the Associated Press listed Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke as one of at least 373 members of law enforcement contained in leaked membership lists from the far-right organization called the Oath Keepers. When the No Coast Network contacted chief Boeke for comment, he was unavailable for a phone call, but did respond with the following statement:
WILLIAM PENN UNIVERSITY PARENTS WEEKEND PRIMER
This weekend is parents weekend at William Penn University. To discuss the slate of events on deck, we sat down with grad assistants Daniel Thatcher and Izzy Morales. Thatcher began with some highlights for Saturday, which will be the busiest day of the weekend. And Morales gave some info on...
OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL SUPPORTS ENTRY INTO GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP
The Oskaloosa City Council met on Tuesday and the bulk of the meeting was devoted to a presentation from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, an economic development organization spanning 10 counties in central Iowa. The partnership would offer resources for marketing efforts at a regional level and city manager Amal Eltahir explained the importance of those resources to Mahaska County.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
OTTUMWA WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
OTTUMWA — On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Mindy Lynn Cordray residence located at 301 S. Ward, in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA MAN FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER GAS STATION ASSAULT LEADS TO DEATH
OTTUMWA — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Ottumwa Police responded to Casey’s. located at 1001 E. Main, Ottumwa, regarding an assault that had taken place in the parking lot. It was reported that a male assaulted another male victim and then left the scene. When police arrived the victim was unconscious and appeared severely injured.
MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "RALPH"
This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Ralph”. a 5 month old Shepherd/Lab mix. Ralph is a sweet, playful pup, and would be a great new best friend!. If you’d like to set up an appointment to meet Ralph or any of the pets at Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter, visit https://www.stephenmemorial.org/ and fill out an adoption application.
