kmaland.com
Clarinda voters approve Revenue Purpose Statement extension
(Clarinda) – Voters in the Clarinda School District have overwhelmingly approved an extension of the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement. Unofficial results from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen show the measure passing by a 99-18 margin, or with 84%. In Iowa, districts are required to have a voted Revenue Purpose Statement in order to spend money from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education – or SAVE – fund. In a previous interview with KMA News, Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said the fund provides funding for important infrastructure projects.
kmaland.com
Red Oak board approves school security, vulnerability assessments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials hope an upcoming assessment can address any possible shortcomings regarding building security. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a contract with Strategos International LLC out of Kansas City for physical security and vulnerability assessments and to review the district's current emergency operations plan. In total, the assessments come in at $16,188. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the contract comes in light of a recent announcement from Governor Kim Reynolds' office allocating $100 million to enhance school safety across the state.
kmaland.com
Second crack at Creston bond issue appears to fall short
(Creston) – The second attempt at passing a large bond issue in the Creston Community School District appears to have fallen short. Combined results from the Union and Adams County Auditors’ Offices show 817 voting against the measure and 812 voting for a proposed $29.4 million bond, falling short of the 60% majority needed for passage. The vote was the second attempt at passing a bond issue in the district this year – a similar vote fell about 4% short of the 60% in March. Despite the result in March, Creston Superintendent Deron Stender told KMA News supporters opted for another try despite continuing economic issues such as inflation and higher gas prices.
kmaland.com
Hamburg voters narrowly approve $3.1 million bond issue
(Hamburg) – A $3.1 million bond issue in the Hamburg School District appears to have passed by the narrowest of margins. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office show 140 voters said yes – or 60.34% -- just over the required 60% margin for passage. The results also show 91 voters – or 39.22% -- saying no. The results will become official following a canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. Passage paves the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include an 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said the bond issue would not increase taxes.
kmaland.com
Bond issue votes Tuesday in KMAland
(Undated) -- Voters in certain KMAland school districts go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of major facilities projects. Polls are open at the Hamburg Scout Hall Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on the Hamburg School District's $3.1 million bond issue. Passage of the referendum by a 60% majority would pave the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Recently on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the bond issue would not increase taxes.
kmaland.com
Adams County rejects courthouse renovation bond issue
(Corning) – Adams County voters have rejected an $8.5 million bond issue that would have provided for multiple renovations at the county’s courthouse. Unofficial results from the Adams County Auditor’s Office show the measure failing with 229 yes votes to 238 no votes. The bond issue would have meant in increase of $0.63 per $1,000 valuation on property taxes, or around $30 annually for a $100,000 home. In a previous interview with KMA News, Supervisors Chair Doug Birt said an essential item revolves around not only providing sufficient space for the Sheriff's Office but also a more secure mode for transporting prisoners.
kmaland.com
Atlantic council approves second reading of new panhandling ordinance
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic city officials have taken another step towards adopting a new panhandling ordinance. During its latest regular meeting, the Atlantic City Council approved the second reading of an "aggressive panhandling" ordinance regarding public property. John Lund is the Atlantic City Administrator. Lund tells KMA News the regulation is based on a recommendation from the Community Protections Committee. He says the reasoning behind the ordinance is in light of recent developments with homelessness in larger cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.
kmaland.com
AgriVision Equipment Group announces new Taylor County location
(Lenox) -- Plans for a larger and state-of-the-art AgriVision Equipment Group facility in Lenox are in the making. Officials with AgriVision announced late last week that they would be constructing a new Taylor County facility just north of the current Lenox location and also incorporate the Creston operation. Tony Douglas is the location manager for the Lenox and Creston facilities. Douglas says the decision for a new, combined facility came after reviewing and comparing what it would take to get the two current facilities up to today's standards.
kmaland.com
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Music boosters can cages relocating
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors to a major Shenandoah School District fundraiser have a new location to drop off cans. Officials with the Shenandoah Music Boosters announce a shift in the organization's can cages to the Shen's Cans Redemption Center at 1872 A Avenue north of the community. Music Boosters President Julie Murren tells KMA News the increasing amount of materials contributed forced the group to move the cages from the Hy-Vee and Fareway parking lots.
kmaland.com
multihousingnews.com
Public Storage Buys 338-Unit Iowa Facility
Argus Broker Affiliates facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. Public Storage has acquired Clark Storage, a 58,430-square-foot facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa, from a private owner. According to Pottawattamie County records, the 338-unit facility traded for $4.8 million. The property, completed last year, was subject to a construction loan of $2.5 million in 2019, originated by Glenwood State Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
KCCI.com
Hazing incident reported at southwest Iowa school district
CLARINDA, Iowa — A hazing incident has been reported at a southwest Iowa school district. The Clarinda Police Department tells KCCI that, last month, two Clarinda High School students forced another student to do push-ups in a shower before urinating on him. Those students will not face criminal charges.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement likely won't file charges in bullying-hazing incident at a high school
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda police chief said charges likely won't be filed in what was described as a bullying-hazing incident at Clarinda High School. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the incident happened on Aug. 26 after a physical-education class. According to police, two students forced a 15-year-old...
kmaland.com
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Evan "Ray" Roberts, 85, of Ontario, Oregon, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Alzheimer's Association. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th...
kmaland.com
Clarinda police chief, superintendent comment on hazing probe
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities say no charges will be filed in connection with an investigation into an alleged school hazing incident. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms to KMA News Clarinda School District officials contacted his office in late August to assist in the investigation into the incident at Clarinda High School, in which two students allegedly harassed another student.
kmaland.com
Dorris White, 87, of New Market, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Dorris passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in New Market. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Mills County motorcycle wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was injured in motorcycle-versus-deer accident in Mills County late Friday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 60-year-old Pamela Hoselton struck a deer on Highway 34 shortly after 11:15 p.m. Hoselton was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to a local hospital. Further information on the accident is unavailable at this time.
