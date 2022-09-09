(Hamburg) – A $3.1 million bond issue in the Hamburg School District appears to have passed by the narrowest of margins. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office show 140 voters said yes – or 60.34% -- just over the required 60% margin for passage. The results also show 91 voters – or 39.22% -- saying no. The results will become official following a canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. Passage paves the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include an 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said the bond issue would not increase taxes.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO