Madison Central looking to fill open positions
A few weeks into the new school year, the Madison Central School District is still looking to fill some open positions. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson updated Madison Central School Board members on what positions the district is still in search of during their meeting on Monday. The school board approved several...
Madison Central School Board meeting Monday
The Madison Central School Board holds its regular meeting later today (Monday). On the agenda for the school board is Paula Kingery to discuss the South Dakota Comprehensive Plan, and a school board planning retreat discussion. The board will also hear administrators’ reports, including the Superintendent’s report, and will approve several personnel actions.
Dean Royer
Dean Ray Royer, 71, of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, from injuries sustained in an accident on August 29, 2022. Dean was born on May 31, 1951, to Russell & Mavis (Nelson) Royer. Dean attended grade school at District 38...
Ranae Erickson
Ranae K. Erickson, 52, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 at Trinity Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 16 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Oldham-Ramona celebrating homecoming this week
Another area school celebrating homecoming this week is Oldham-Ramona. Coronation of homecoming royalty at Oldham-Ramona is tonight at 7:00 in the Oldham gym. There will be a variety show, followed by the crowning of the king and queen. Homecoming royalty candidates for Oldham-Ramona are: Brycelyn Wolff, Brooklyn Hageman, Kylee Misar, Paige Hanson, Jamie Gartner, and Ella McKee, along with Tyler Malcomb, Noah Pearson, Riley Schneider, Blaine Klingbile, and Addison Stewart.
Ella Van Emmerik
Ella Adella (Schmeichel) Van Emmerik, 89, passed away on September 8, 2022 at Canistota Good Samaritan Center. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, September 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Salem. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm on Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 pm, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Madison woman sentenced on drug charge
A 47-year-old woman was sentenced on drug charges this week in Lake County Circuit Court. Heather Schwartz of Madison had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor charge of Contributing to the Abuse, Neglect or Delinquency of a minor. Circuit Judge...
