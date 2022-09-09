Another area school celebrating homecoming this week is Oldham-Ramona. Coronation of homecoming royalty at Oldham-Ramona is tonight at 7:00 in the Oldham gym. There will be a variety show, followed by the crowning of the king and queen. Homecoming royalty candidates for Oldham-Ramona are: Brycelyn Wolff, Brooklyn Hageman, Kylee Misar, Paige Hanson, Jamie Gartner, and Ella McKee, along with Tyler Malcomb, Noah Pearson, Riley Schneider, Blaine Klingbile, and Addison Stewart.

OLDHAM, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO