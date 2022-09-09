Read full article on original website
Madison Central looking to fill open positions
A few weeks into the new school year, the Madison Central School District is still looking to fill some open positions. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson updated Madison Central School Board members on what positions the district is still in search of during their meeting on Monday. The school board approved several...
Dean Royer
Dean Ray Royer, 71, of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, from injuries sustained in an accident on August 29, 2022. Dean was born on May 31, 1951, to Russell & Mavis (Nelson) Royer. Dean attended grade school at District 38...
Several area schools celebrating homecoming this week
Madison High School 2022 homecoming royalty candidates. Back L-to-R: Joe Gors, Lucas Johnson, Nick Kappenman, Emmett Brown, Sutton Bern; Front L-to-R: Piper Davies, Evelyn Graham, Chloe Schneider, Savannah Shipley, Claire Meyer. It’s a busy week for homecoming celebrations for area schools. Madison Central Schools are kicking off the week...
Oldham-Ramona celebrating homecoming this week
Another area school celebrating homecoming this week is Oldham-Ramona. Coronation of homecoming royalty at Oldham-Ramona is tonight at 7:00 in the Oldham gym. There will be a variety show, followed by the crowning of the king and queen. Homecoming royalty candidates for Oldham-Ramona are: Brycelyn Wolff, Brooklyn Hageman, Kylee Misar, Paige Hanson, Jamie Gartner, and Ella McKee, along with Tyler Malcomb, Noah Pearson, Riley Schneider, Blaine Klingbile, and Addison Stewart.
Ranae Erickson
Ranae K. Erickson, 52, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 at Trinity Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 16 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Ralph Buthe
Ralph Joseph Buthe, 92 died September 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home, Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the church.
Leonard Feistner
Leonard J. Feistner, 80, of Madison passed away at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of congestive heart failure. A memorial service will be held at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison on Saturday, October 1 at 2 pm. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Madison Volleyball Gets Swept at Home over the Weekend
This past weekend, the Madison Bulldogs hosted Northwestern, and dropped the volleyball match to the visiting team after getting swept in three sets. Northwestern came out in the first set, and topped the Bulldogs 25-19, before having even more success in the second set against the home team, winning the set 25-12 to take a 2-0 match lead.
