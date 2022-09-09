When Nancy Thompson, 52, drove to the Texas State Capitol building on August 6, 2021, she only had one thing on her mind: her children. The mother of three had recently been in the hospital with her son, who was battling a virus that impacted his organs. Doctors told Thompson that his recovery would take several weeks and that, due to COVID-19, she should take extra precautions to keep him healthy. Unfortunately, Gov. Greg Abbott removed the mask mandates from schools that same week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO