Wayland, MI

100.5 The River

This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo

So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
KALAMAZOO, MI
City
Wayland, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Wayland, MI
Society
#Local Life#Localevent#West Michigan#Hot Air Balloons#Suicide Prevention
100.5 The River

Professional Soccer is Coming Back to Grand Rapids

Yes, it's true, professional soccer is coming back to Grand Rapids. There was a big soccer hole left in the city when the Grand Rapids Football Club ceased operation last year. They had build a large fan base and played all of their home games at Houseman Field. But due to COVID and other financial concerns, the ownership decided they had to pack away the balls and call it a day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
100.5 The River

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
100.5 The River

West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys

Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors

The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

