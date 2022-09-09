Read full article on original website
Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!. Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022. According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand...
Vintage Store Started by College Besties, Second Vibess, Receives $20K to Support Local Grand Rapids Shop
I have wanted to mention this business for a while now. Back in August, I had the pleasure of attending this business' storefront grand opening. I bought one of my favorite pairs of pants from this store. Only one month later, Second Vibess is continuing to show why this business...
Did You Know You Can Rent This West Michigan Drive-In For Your Own Private Screenings?
Drive-in movie theatres have been a staple in America and Michigan for the past 50 plus years. It's a great way to get out of the house with the entire family and enjoy a movie, without having to worry about the stress of staying quiet or sharing space with strangers.
This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo
So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery Has Launched Their New Maze
Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery has unveiled their 2022 corn maze, which looks like another good one for families to enjoy. What started as a peach farm over 100 years ago, Robinette's has turned into a West Michigan favorite. Then in 1973, the Robinettes opened up the Apple Haus. This...
Two Longtime Grand Rapids Family Businesses Joining Forces on New Coffee Bar
Looking for a new spot to grab coffee and a gourmet treat? A new coffee bar is opening up on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. Two GR family businesses are joining forces on the project. Koeze Co.’s specialty nut and chocolate shop at 1971 East Beltline in Grand Rapids...
Professional Soccer is Coming Back to Grand Rapids
Yes, it's true, professional soccer is coming back to Grand Rapids. There was a big soccer hole left in the city when the Grand Rapids Football Club ceased operation last year. They had build a large fan base and played all of their home games at Houseman Field. But due to COVID and other financial concerns, the ownership decided they had to pack away the balls and call it a day.
Detroit Wing Company Will Open its Second Grand Rapids Location
Detroit Wing Company is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Back in 2020, Detroit Wing Company announced it would open its first West Michigan location at 2004 East Beltline Avenue. With only six miles between the two locations, Detroit Wing Company is opening their new location where Biggby...
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode
Warning: Not safe for work and not suitable for some younger readers. Please check trigger warnings before reading. I am a proud Crime Junkie. According to the official Crime Junkie Podcast website,. "Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers...
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors
The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
