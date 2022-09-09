ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial

FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
