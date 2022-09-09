ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

WLWT 5

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cincinnati this year

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cincinnati this year, bringing its rock holiday tradition to the Queen City. TSO announced its highly anticipated winter tour. The tour kicks off in November. TSO will stop in Cincinnati for two shows on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday

CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Tuesday weather outlook: Fall fans get one more day

CINCINNATI — If you are fully ready to jump into all the fall things (leaves, pumpkin patches, hoodie season) you have one more day to enjoy all of that before the summer heat starts creeping back in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Long delays expected on I-75 due to a crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The crash on southbound I-75 in Glendale has been cleared. Delays are still expected as traffic slowly returns to normal. Traffic is currently backed up to the Tylersville Road exit in West Chester. 7:20: a.m. The two left lanes remain blocked after a crash...
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Monday weather outlook: Fall feel to start the week

CINCINNATI — If you've been waiting to break out the fall clothes, Monday and Tuesday will be your days. We'll be cloudy and cooler for a couple of days, with highs barely hitting 70. Though the cold front passed us by already, the low is still sitting over Michigan and it will toss us clouds through most of the day and a passing shower Monday evening is possible, mainly north/northwest of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

﻿Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Zoey celebrates 6th birthday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Zoey is celebrating her 6th birthday Tuesday. Zoey was born at the zoo in 2016 to mom, Jambo. She is easy to tell apart by her floppy left ear. Zoo officials said she was a bit of a clumsy calf and injured her ear when she was just a few months old. Her injury was treated by veterinary staff and her ear is fine, it just hangs down a little.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police investigating vehicle theft from gas station

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at a gas station on Sept. 2. In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 6100 block of Pfeiffer Road. According...
BLUE ASH, OH

