WLWT 5
Frisch's Big Boy offering monthly subscription for deals on burgers
CINCINNATI — Big fans of Frisch's Big Boy can now get a deal on the burgers using a monthly subscription pass. The chain launched the "Big Boy Pass," where, for $15, customers can get 50 percent off a Big Boy or Super Big Boy for a full 30 days.
WLWT 5
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cincinnati this year
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cincinnati this year, bringing its rock holiday tradition to the Queen City. TSO announced its highly anticipated winter tour. The tour kicks off in November. TSO will stop in Cincinnati for two shows on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
WLWT 5
Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
WLWT 5
Fall Fans Have One More Day
CINCINNATI — Another comfortable and cool day. Sunshine and warmer weather takes over for the rest of the week.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
WLWT 5
New book about Cincinnati Zoo's hippo Fiona and friends hitting shelves this year
CINCINNATI — A new book about Fiona and all her zoo friends is coming out later this year. The new book, from New York Times bestselling illustrator Richard Cowdrey, is titled "Fiona Love at the Zoo" and goes on sale Nov. 15. Fiona fans and bookworms can pre-order a...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
WLWT 5
An overturned vehicle is causing morning delays on I-71 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — 7:55 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and firefighters. Traffic is returning to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Blue Ash due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from...
WLWT 5
Police searching for driver after Mt. Healthy cruiser hit during hit and run
CINCINNATI — A Mt. Healthy police cruiser was hit during a hit and run downtown Monday morning. Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. He has been described as a black man, thin build, standing 5'10" to 6'0" tall, wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.
WLWT 5
Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday
CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
WLWT 5
City leaders discuss proposed safety changes to protect pedestrians, cyclists in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Major changes are coming to Cincinnati streets. But how soon remained a matter that was influx Tuesday and a source of growing frustration. As Cincinnati city leaders heralded a $20 million federal grant from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, they were pressing the Department of Traffic and Engineering for more urgent action.
WLWT 5
Tuesday weather outlook: Fall fans get one more day
CINCINNATI — If you are fully ready to jump into all the fall things (leaves, pumpkin patches, hoodie season) you have one more day to enjoy all of that before the summer heat starts creeping back in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and will be...
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-75 due to a crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The crash on southbound I-75 in Glendale has been cleared. Delays are still expected as traffic slowly returns to normal. Traffic is currently backed up to the Tylersville Road exit in West Chester. 7:20: a.m. The two left lanes remain blocked after a crash...
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
WLWT 5
Monday weather outlook: Fall feel to start the week
CINCINNATI — If you've been waiting to break out the fall clothes, Monday and Tuesday will be your days. We'll be cloudy and cooler for a couple of days, with highs barely hitting 70. Though the cold front passed us by already, the low is still sitting over Michigan and it will toss us clouds through most of the day and a passing shower Monday evening is possible, mainly north/northwest of Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Zoey celebrates 6th birthday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Zoey is celebrating her 6th birthday Tuesday. Zoey was born at the zoo in 2016 to mom, Jambo. She is easy to tell apart by her floppy left ear. Zoo officials said she was a bit of a clumsy calf and injured her ear when she was just a few months old. Her injury was treated by veterinary staff and her ear is fine, it just hangs down a little.
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police investigating vehicle theft from gas station
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at a gas station on Sept. 2. In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 6100 block of Pfeiffer Road. According...
