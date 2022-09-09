Read full article on original website
Staff members honored, budget passed at USD 308 board meeting Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education honored several outstanding staff members at their meeting on Monday (September 12, 2022). Several staff members were honored at Monday’s meeting for awards that they received for their outstanding service to the USD 308 school district. These staff members included:
Child care webinar offered from Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson continues to try and find a remedy to the child care shortage in the city, the K-Ready Coalition is inviting employers and community partners for a free virtual webinar on Thursday, Sept. Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. to learn the current state of childcare in Reno County, what’s on the horizon, and what can be done now to solve the childcare crisis.
USD 308 and Chamber provide inside look at local industries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Staff members at Hutchinson High School had the opportunity to tour local businesses on Monday as part of their professional development training. Hutchinson High School and the Hutchinson Career & Technical Education Academy (HCTEA) partnered with the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce to offer tours of 10 local businesses so that staff could get an inside look at industry within the Hutchinson community.
USD 308 budget hearings are tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Immediately prior to that meeting will be the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing at 5:45 p.m. and the budget hearing at 5:50 p.m. for USD 308. According to the Revenue Neutral...
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
Moran's Service Academy Selection Board to meet in Hutchinson Sept. 24
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that his Service Academy Selection Board will meet Saturday, September 24 at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Sen. Moran’s 2022 Service...
USD 309 School Board meets Monday
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will hold its revenue neutral and budget public hearings during a regular meeting Monday. The budget totals $22,938,112 on total taxes levied of $3,542,863. The mill levy will increase from 42.6 to 43.1 mills. Also Monday, the board will seek...
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
Commissioners with light agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The zoning case for a proposed coffee shop in Yoder is on what is a light agenda for the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. The county planning board already approved the case for Lawrence Street Properties, LLC for a conditional use permit to establish a coffee shop with drive-thru window at 9805 S. Yoder Road which is at the southwest corner of E. Red Rock Road and S. Yoder Road.
Entrepreneurship Connections coming up Sept. 19
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch is hosting another Entrepreneurship Connections event on Monday, September 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sandhills Brewing. Register for the free event in advance and get your first drink on StartUp Hutch. Entrepreneurship Connections is your chance to connect with other Reno...
🎥 Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips in the state's largest city. (Click below to watch the council's discussion) The move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions a year from the municipal...
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
First of two State Fair pub crawls still has tickets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz, there are still limited tickets and T-Shirts available for tonight's State Fair pub crawl. The MY TOWN PUB CRAWL offers a five drink punch card, a themed T-Shirt, and an option to purchase a concert ticket for the Nex-Tech Grandstand show and Bonus Drink Punch Card for the Grandstand.
Weishaar: Wireless alerts help, but Everbridge is faster
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Sedgwick County selected as one of the counties across the country to be part of the latest test of Wireless Emergency Alerts on Monday, it's important to note that the capabilities of those alerts have been used in emergency situations in Reno County, as well, according to Reno County Emergency Management director Adam Weishaar.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Siemens Gamesa still assessing plans in the US
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— As the Siemens Gamesa plant remains quiet in Hutchinson, company CEO Jochen Eickholt paid a visit to the US to address wind energy and the company. The plant has been closed since July, when logistical and economic pressure forced the company to close the Hutchinson and Fort Madison, Iowa plants.
Grandmother loses Reno County custody case at Kansas Supreme Court
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to gain custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
