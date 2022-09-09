Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
So many Fall events to enjoy in the Cleveland Metroparks
There are so many wonderful events to enjoy this time of year in the Cleveland Metroparks. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Nature at Night happening at the North Chagrin Nature Center and FallFest at the Brecksville Reservation.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘Made Cleveland’ showcases local creators
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Talk about a shoppers’ paradise! ‘Made Cleveland’ offers all kinds of items made by local craftspeople and artisans. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shows us some of the beautiful and unique items for sale at Cleveland Heights shop. Click here for more information about Made Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland Spider-Man entertains
There’s a new superhero on the block: Cleveland’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. You may have seen him late-night in the Flats or downtown. The 20-year-old Cleveland native and Marvel fan — who asked FOX 8 to protect his “secret identity” — said he bought his Spider-Man costume earlier this year as a collectible. But once he started wearing it around town for fun — chatting up streetwalkers, posing for selfies and backflipping off the streetscape — some kind of magic happened. The suit — and the persona and image it represents — took over.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Luca’s Barkery
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fall-like night, sunny Wednesday ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling very much like fall this evening with temperatures hanging out in the 60s before falling into the 50s again tonight. Clearing through the night with a few clouds sticking around. Finally, quiet weather overnight as we kick off a drying trend. All day sunshine returns...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Calling local entrepreneurs! Fifth season of Cleveland Chain Reaction launches
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you a local entrepreneur hoping to give your business a boost? Cleveland Chain Reaction may be just what you’re looking for. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 14. The top 20 businesses selected as semi-finalists will participate in a business bootcamp. Those businesses will also be featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Monster Jam at FieldHouse: How to get tickets
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Monster Jam Arena Championship is coming to Rocket Mortage FieldHouse in February 2023. The monster truck event, now in its 30th year, will bring “world-class athletes” to show off their skills and speed at the venue, 1 Center Court, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Blue Fish Aquarium
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Highs in the 60s? It’s coming
Beautiful weather once this system departs! Look at that stretch of sunny/seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek. Brief warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. The warmth continues into early next week. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain fizzling out and changing temperatures
(WJW) – A dreary start to today with a few scattered showers and steadier rain during the morning commute. The rain will slowly fizzle out through the afternoon with the cloud coverage sticking around during the day. Mostly to partly sunny skies west during the afternoon and evening as...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Waterspout spotted on video near Avon
A viewer sent in video of a waterspout spotted near Avon, Ohio, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Anthony Resar)
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Showers, heavy downpours early Tuesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chance for a sprinkle or two late tonight but most of the evening will remain quiet. Mostly cloudy and cool as we fall into the 60s and then 50s tonight. Showers will move in from the west late tonight and move into our area overnight into early tomorrow morning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Vote Here: FNTD Game of the Week
CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever. Week #5 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, September 16th at 11:00 p.m. Join P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Apple Season
It’s apple picking season! Rittman Orchards is located on Mt. Eaton Road in Doylestown.
