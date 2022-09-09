Read full article on original website
Related
Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close.
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Mary Peltola is the first Alaska Native elected to Congress and was sworn in on Tuesday.
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the...
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said on Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another state passed a near-total abortion ban. The fight is all over the map
Good luck trying to keep on top of the fight for abortion rights in the US. It's everywhere, all over the map, and it's all happening right now.
Comments / 0