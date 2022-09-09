ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

CBS Detroit

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron sells former River District Grocery Store site to developer for $1

The city of Port Huron is selling the former River District Grocery Store site to the development firm of WODA Cooper Companies, Inc. for one dollar. The city council unanimously approved the deal at its regular meeting Sept. 12. In March, the council approved the city’s purchase of property, located at 3550 Electric Avenue, for $550,000. In return for the nominal purchase price, WODA agreed to invest at least $9.5 million in the property and construct a complex featuring at least 50 for-sale condominiums.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in Sterling Heights pharmacy break-in arrested

Sterling Heights — A man accused of smashing the door of a local pharmacy last week to break in has been arrested but police continue to search for other accomplices who may have been involved. An officer on patrol at about 3:20 a.m. Friday saw a white Dodge Journey...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Sterling Heights Police stop pharmacy break-in in progress, chase down suspect

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam video as officers stopped a breaking and entering in progress and chased down the suspects responsible. According to the police department, Sgt. Tony Roeske stopped a break-in at Ryan Health Pharmacy on Friday, Sept 9. Roeske...

