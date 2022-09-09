Read full article on original website
Marysville to hold public forum on fate of old city hall and band shell, Sept. 19
What should happen with the band shell and the historical museum, formerly city hall, in Marysville Park?. Should they be demolished and/or replaced? Should they be renovated like the old fire station, which was remodeled as a community center a few years ago?. There will be a public forum to...
Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m. A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
Port Huron sells former River District Grocery Store site to developer for $1
The city of Port Huron is selling the former River District Grocery Store site to the development firm of WODA Cooper Companies, Inc. for one dollar. The city council unanimously approved the deal at its regular meeting Sept. 12. In March, the council approved the city’s purchase of property, located at 3550 Electric Avenue, for $550,000. In return for the nominal purchase price, WODA agreed to invest at least $9.5 million in the property and construct a complex featuring at least 50 for-sale condominiums.
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County.
41-Year-Old Suspect Arrested Following A Car Crash In Macomb County (Macomb County, MI)
A driver suspected of retail fraud rammed into a Utica police car before leading police on a chase and crashing. Police chased the driver to M-52 and 28 Mile Road. A Trooper tried to stop the driver on 32 Mile, but he fled. The driver [..]
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
Suspects rams Utica Police car, flees on foot after chase and crash on 32 Mile Road: MSP
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and search for a fleeing suspect in Macomb County on Monday, but he was able to get away.
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
Macomb County teen arrested near Warren train tracks after stealing car at gunpoint, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County teenager was arrested near railroad tracks in Warren after approaching an Eastpointe family at gunpoint and stealing their car, police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue in Eastpointe. The...
MSP seize 10 lbs. of marijuana, other drugs and stolen gun from Macomb County drug trafficking organization
A considerable amount of drugs are off the street after Michigan State Police made a major bust of a Macomb County drug trafficking organization this week.
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Suspect in Sterling Heights pharmacy break-in arrested
Sterling Heights — A man accused of smashing the door of a local pharmacy last week to break in has been arrested but police continue to search for other accomplices who may have been involved. An officer on patrol at about 3:20 a.m. Friday saw a white Dodge Journey...
Warren high school closed, police investigating following social media threat
Students at Lincoln High School were sent home after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators. Warren police are taking the threat seriously and continue to investigate.
2 men arrested after crashing stolen Camaros
Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody after crashing a pair of stolen Camaros from a General Motors facility. The GM Grand River Plant has become a popular target. Nine people were arrested for stealing five Camaros from the facility in May.
VIDEO: Sterling Heights Police stop pharmacy break-in in progress, chase down suspect
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam video as officers stopped a breaking and entering in progress and chased down the suspects responsible. According to the police department, Sgt. Tony Roeske stopped a break-in at Ryan Health Pharmacy on Friday, Sept 9. Roeske...
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by vehicle
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was crossing 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities said a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 33-year-old Port Huron...
